NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A seasoned and successful investment banker with over three decades of track record in commercial banking, investment banking, asset, and wealth management. He works with toptier GCC and American banks as a clients and business partners, as well as SWF and PE and Hedge Fund institutions across MENA.
Mr. Bataineh established the Investment Banking business within Oman Arab Bank SAOC back in 1998, which became the top-ranked investment banking outfit in Oman. Created opportunities, raised funds, successfully delivered over 50 corporate finance and advisory transactions, valued at over USD 8 billion. He advised debt restructuring on several transactions totaling over USD 1 billion. Managed more than USD 1.3 billion of assets under management and custody.
Loai Bataineh was recognized among the Top 25 influential ex-pats and among the Top 100 CEOs in Oman for many years by OER Oman. He worked closely with one of the biggest banks in Oman to spin off the business with a valuation of over USD 45 million. He was the founding CEO of one of the companies that the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in Oman regulated. A full-service investment banking firm with Assets under Management and Custody of over USD 1.3 billion. He delivered profits from the year of operations itself and dividends paid out to shareholders.
Loai Bataineh was an active presenter in Business forms, conferences and panel discussions and he contributes regular articles to business magazines and newspapers in both Arabic and English languages. He also was and is a board member of several companies and mutual funds publicly listed and regulated entities.
Mr. Bataineh is an active member of a lot of governments and Business committees within GCC. He has a tremendous network and relationship across GCC markets.
