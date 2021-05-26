NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Northeastern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania... South central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Coffeetown to near Bechtelsville to New Morgan, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Norristown, Pottstown, Phoenixville, Lansdale, West Norriton, East Norriton, Emmaus, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Souderton, Bedminster, Hellertown, Collegeville, Royersford, Chalfont and Tinicum. This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 298 and 304, and between mile markers 330 and 333. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 53. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 57 and 73. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 18 and 19. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across Berks County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! && HAIL...0.75IN; WIND...70MPH