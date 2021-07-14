NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cohley, the platform that's changing the way that top brands and agencies generate, test and measure content, today announced a $5M capital raise, co-led by Right Side Capital and Active Capital with participation from Bridge Bank. Cohley, which previously raised $2M in January 2020, will leverage the funds to continue building out its integration suite with strategic partners like Attentive, Yotpo, Klaviyo and AdRoll. These integrations will further enable clients to utilize and test assets throughout their digital marketing stacks. Headquartered in New York City, Cohley also plans to significantly increase its headcount by year-end and open offices in Atlanta and Salt Lake City.
"With the massive uptick in digital spend resulting from the pandemic, demand for high-quality, diverse content has skyrocketed," said Tom Logan, co-founder and CEO of Cohley. "It's never been easier to start an ecommerce business than it is right now, but it's also never been more difficult to create separation in these increasingly crowded verticals."
The difference between the winners and losers in these categories? Logan is confident that it'll be the brands that deploy the most sophisticated, personalized testing strategies that ultimately win. "Content is the cornerstone of every brand-to-consumer interaction that happens online," he said. "More testing always wins, and we're giving brands the assets that they need to do just that."
Having enjoyed triple-digit growth since the company's inception in 2016, Cohley now boasts more than 250 customers, including Unilever, Bumble, Shutterfly, Adore Me and Keeps.
On the partnerships and integrations front, Cohley has friends in high places. "We know we don't operate in a vacuum, and because of that, our tech partnerships and integrations are going to play a substantial role in our ability to provide the maximum amount of value for our clients," said Casey Murray, Director of Partnerships at Cohley.
"We are beyond thrilled for our friends and partners at Cohley on their latest funding round. This speaks volumes to the future of user-generated content and its importance to e-commerce brands," said Itai Bengal, Head of Technology Partnerships & Product BD at Yotpo.
Greg Bauman, Senior Manager, Strategic Partnerships at Attentive, offered up an enthusiastic shout-out as well. "We at Attentive are excited to continue working alongside Cohley to help marketers connect with their audiences like never before using a top-performing revenue channel."
About Cohley
Cohley helps some of the world's most successful brands generate high volumes of diverse, actionable content through vetted third-party creators for a fraction of the cost. The content, which ranges from videos to branded professional photography, can be incorporated into a variety of mediums, including but not limited to digital ads, email marketing campaigns and social channels. Through its platform and "Content Engineering" process, Cohley gives its clients an unfair advantage in the hyper-competitive world of e-commerce. Cohley is headquartered in New York City, and was recently named one of NYC's Best Places to Work by Built in NYC.
