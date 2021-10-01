Continental Resources Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Continental Resources)

Continental Resources Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Continental Resources)

 By Continental Resources

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (the "Company") plans to announce third quarter 2021 results on Monday, November 1, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT). Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company's website at www.CLR.com or by phone:

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95419/continental_resources_logo.jpg

Time and date:    

12:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Dial-in:

1-888-317-6003

Intl. dial-in: 

1-412-317-6061

Conference ID:

8481323

A replay of the call will be available for 14 days on the Company's website or by dialing:

Replay number:  

1-877-344-7529

Intl. replay:   

1-412-317-0088

Conference ID:

10160546

The Company plans to publish a third quarter 2021 summary presentation to its website at www.CLR.com prior to the start of its conference call on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The Company has significant positions in Oklahoma, including its SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer discoveries and the STACK play. The Company also has a newly acquired position in the Powder River Basin play of Wyoming. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2021, the Company will celebrate 54 years of operations. For more information, please visit www.CLR.com.     

Investor Contacts:    

Media Contact:

Rory Sabino   

Kristin Thomas

Vice President, Investor Relations

Senior Vice President, Public Relations

405-234-9620    

405-234-9480

Rory.Sabino@CLR.com 

Kristin.Thomas@CLR.com





Lucy Spaay



Investor Relations Analyst



405-774-5878 



Lucy.Spaay@CLR.com 



 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continental-resources-to-announce-third-quarter-2021-results-on-monday-november-1-2021-301389999.html

SOURCE Continental Resources

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.