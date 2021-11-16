MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Endeavor Schools has acquired Village Green Day School in Great Falls, Virginia, adding to its growing family of schools across the United States.
Founded in 1979, Village Green Day School has provided high-quality programs for children up to the junior kindergarten level. Its highly experienced staff draws inspiration from several celebrated education theorists to create an efficacious evidence-based approach to children's education.
"Village Green Day School has a long track record of providing children with a nurturing environment and engaging programs that parents love," said Ricardo Campo, the CEO of Endeavor Schools. "For more than four decades, this school has been an important part of its community and we are committed to continuing that relationship for many years to come."
Village Green Day School is known in the Great Falls area for its high-quality curriculum, beautiful learning areas, and passionate teachers who have gained a well-deserved reputation for excellence.
"The amazing team at Village Green Day School is why the school has done so well over the years," said Danielle Millman, the Chief Growth and Experience Officer at Endeavor Schools. "They have created a warm and welcoming environment where children thrive. We are excited to work with this team and look forward to helping them continue their excellent work for the community."
With the acquisition of Village Green Day School, Endeavor Schools now owns and operates 69 schools in 13 states, including three in Virginia, where it has been recently expanding. In April of this year, Endeavor Schools acquired the Loudoun School for Advanced Studies, a 6th through 12th-grade school in Ashburn, Virginia. And in March 2020, the company acquired Kiddie Country Developmental Learning Center, a preschool in Burke, Virginia.
"Working with our Virginia-based educators to provide excellent programs for children of all ages has been a wonderful experience," said Jason Mauricio, the Vice President of Acquisitions at Endeavor Schools. "We are actively looking for more opportunities to expand in Virginia and the rest of the country."
Endeavor Schools is the fastest-growing early childhood and private school education company in Florida, according to Inc. Magazine. The Miami-based company has experienced 61 percent growth over the past two years and has plans for continued expansion.
About Endeavor Schools
Endeavor Schools is a leading education management company with a vast network of well-established, community-oriented private schools in a growing number of markets across the United States. Each of the company's schools has their own unique history and traditions while subscribing to proven, research-based curricula that is delivered by passionate and experienced educators. Endeavor Schools supports academic excellence by providing robust tools and resources to help each school thrive.
Founded in 2012, Endeavor Schools is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.endeavorschools.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.
