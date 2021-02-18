ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Due to growth in its Remote Video Guard solution ControlByNet has expanded into a second guard center in Norcross. On Friday, February 12th, ControlByNet christened an additional 15 station monitoring room to meet demand for remote guarding of multifamily properties. As a leader in Cloud & Managed Video Surveillance, and Remote Guarding, ControlByNet is well positioned to deliver additional solutions as an expert provider.
As Ryan Strange, President of ControlByNet, states, "We are a one-stop shop for the industry and offer a solution built for multifamily. We provide software solutions; we do not take some highly marked up DVR and sell it to every industry under the sun while proclaiming to be experts – we end up replacing those solutions. We know the needs of multifamily properties and aren't trying to be something for everyone else, even though our solution would work just fine in any industry."
ControlByNet develops its own video surveillance software that can be fully in the cloud, a managed server for larger site or any combination. The software has often been called the easiest web interface for managers and regional managers to use for live video and evidence retrieval. Being software-based, it will always be updated to support the newest browsers, tablets, and phones. The software was developed to allow single sign-on for customers regardless of system and video location. Its remote video surveillance solution can be run from any computer anywhere in the world and at any time. This ensures full redundancy and compliance across all sites.
"We're not just calling ourselves a video provider and paying a third party for software, and maybe even paying a third party to do the monitoring, like so many do (and then claim instant expertise). We develop solutions in-house solely for the multifamily industry, including our remote video guard. Nobody else in the industry can make that claim," adds Strange. "We also don't require ANY proprietary hardware. If you have cameras, we can work with them, if you need better cameras or better response, we're happy to help in that regard as well."
ControlByNet
ControlByNet provides the most advanced true cloud and managed video surveillance solution available in the market. As long-term Atlanta Apartment Association and National Apartment Association members, ControlByNet is dedicated to solving crime issues in the industry. The hierarchical nature of the software allows a single log-in with multiple levels of access from any location which leverages existing enterprise resources. With years of development, their software solution is flexible, future-proof and designed to lead the industry. For more information, visit http://www.controlbynet.com or contact Emily Pesch at emilyp@controlbynet.com.
