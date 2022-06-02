Convergence is pleased to announce that David Etzbach has joined the firm as a Managing Director to lead the allocator and custodian business practices.
David has played significant leadership roles with global custodians and investment management organizations. He brings to Convergence an informed perspective and pedigree relative to industry trends, industry requirements, market dynamics, and the power of data and analytics. "I am very excited to join the Convergence team and deliver Convergence's award-winning, data-driven insights to the allocator and custodian markets. John, George and Team have built an impressive product set that will help clients mitigate and manage non-investment risk, implement industry best practices, and accelerate top-line growth "noted David.
"David brings problem solving skills to clients and will leverage Convergence's data-driven competitive and risk intelligence to bring clients to a more sophisticated level of data science " noted John Phinney CEO.
David's full background and complete set-of skills can be found at:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-etzbach/
David can be reached at detzbach@convergenceinc.com and will work out of the Norwalk CT office.
