NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convergent Dental, developer of Solea®, the world's first laser to enable reliably anesthesia-free, pain-free dentistry, announced it has completed a $40M Series C funding round. The investment is led by Arboretum Ventures, with participation from existing investors, including Long River Ventures and the Gund Foundation.
Solea is the number one selling all-tissue laser in dentistry. This breakthrough technology enables virtually any cavity to be treated without anesthesia and soft tissue (gum) surgeries to be completed with little to no anesthesia, bleeding or sutures. In addition, Convergent Dental recently launched Solea Sleep, a painless, non-surgical treatment for snoring that works by tightening tissue in the soft palate in a simple 5-minute treatment. Dentists who use Solea experience significant practice growth as a result of the drill-free, needle-free patient experience and the new procedures that they can perform.
"We are excited to have completed this round of funding," said Michael Cataldo, Chief Executive Officer of Convergent Dental. "It will enable us to drive even more growth by expanding our product portfolio and increasing our investment in market development."
The lead investor, Arboretum Ventures, specializes in the healthcare sector, investing in companies that improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Solea is a perfect fit. Convergent Dental will invest funds from this round to accelerate the development of new product capabilities and bolster its already strong sales performance.
"Convergent is on its way to revolutionizing general dentistry, moving beyond 'the needle and the drill' to a much improved patient experience. We are very excited to be part of the journey," said Tim Petersen, Founder & Managing Partner of Arboretum Ventures.
ABOUT CONVERGENT DENTAL
Convergent Dental, Inc. (https://www.convergentdental.com/) is a privately owned dental equipment and technology company. The Company's flagship product, Solea®, is the only CO2 laser to be cleared by the FDA for all-tissue indications and delivers an anesthesia-free, blood-free, suture-free experience that you can count on. Solea is a true breakthrough in dental laser technology that offers a completely different experience for both dentists and patients when compared to traditional instruments or any earlier laser treatment. Solea enables increased new patient flow, better clinical outcomes, significant efficiency gains, and new procedures.
