NORTHVILLE, Mich., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) will present at the virtual 2021 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Cooper Standard's Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, will discuss the Company's business and strategies at 12:40 p.m. ET. A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on Cooper Standard's website at http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com/events.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard employs approximately 25,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

CPS_F

Contact for Analysts:

Contact for Media:

Roger Hendriksen

Chris Andrews

Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard

(248) 596-6465

(248) 596-6217

roger.hendriksen@cooperstandard.com

CAndrews@cooperstandard.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cooper-standard-to-present-at-the-2021-jp-morgan-auto-conference-301345504.html

SOURCE Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.