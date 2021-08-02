NORTHVILLE, Mich., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) will present at the virtual 2021 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Cooper Standard's Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, will discuss the Company's business and strategies at 12:40 p.m. ET. A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on Cooper Standard's website at http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com/events.
About Cooper Standard
Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard employs approximately 25,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.
Contact for Analysts:
Contact for Media:
Roger Hendriksen
Chris Andrews
Cooper Standard
Cooper Standard
(248) 596-6465
(248) 596-6217
