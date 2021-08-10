PANAMA CITY, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for July 2021:

Operating Data

July

July



2021

2019

% Change

Copa Holdings  (Consolidated)







  ASM (mm) (1)

1,441.5

2,265.7

-36.4%

  RPM (mm) (2)

1,135.7

1,962.6

-42.1%

  Load Factor (3)

78.8%

86.6%

-7.8p.p.

1.  Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

2.  Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers

3.  Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized 

Given the irregular nature of the Company's operations starting in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we will compare this and future traffic reports to 2019 statistics. 

Consolidated capacity (ASMs) came in 36.4% lower than July 2019, while passenger traffic (RPMs) decreased 42.1%, which resulted in a 78.8% load factor.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services.  The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean.  For more information visit www.copa.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT:  Daniel Tapia – Panamá

Director – Investor Relations

011 (507) 304-2774

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-monthly-traffic-statistics-for-july-2021-301352723.html

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.