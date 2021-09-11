MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CooperSmith's exhibit will span 2,400 square feet and feature a 150" HD screen, allowing visitors to design range hoods, sinks, tables, bathtubs and fire pits in real-time in 4K format. Additionally, the exhibit will feature two 48" workstation copper sinks, a 72" copper bathtub, custom stainless steel range hood and copper fire pit.
The company seeks to connect with current trade partners and expand its trade partner network by forming new introductions throughout the week.
The booth design was a collaboration between Shannon Anderson of Evidence Design and Ben Goldstein, Vice President of Design at World CopperSmith. Construction and Installation was provided by Stacy L Edmundson of Red Door Three.
About World CopperSmith
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Minneapolis, World CopperSmith's vision is to build the world's leading custom metalwork platform. It aims to provide the world's best shopping experience of custom metal products through superior design, innovation, and strategic partnerships. For more information, visit http://www.worldcoppersmith.com.
