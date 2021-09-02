MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ultimately, production capacity in the hand-crafted, luxury space is a challenge that will require lots of partnerships. As the platform continues to scale, these acquisitions will leapfrog the company's efforts.
The company started talks with interested sellers in 2020 and is continuing to cultivate those relationships as it moves closer to completing meaningful acquisitions in 2022.
The initiative is being spearheaded in unison by vice president and managing partner Brandon Jorgensen, alongside Grambart. Prior to becoming a partner at CopperSmith Jorgensen managed the business valuation practice at a national CPA firm. In that capacity he advised and consulted businesses across a spectrum of industries with entity values ranging from $50,000 to $1 billion. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, holds a CPA license and two internationally recognized business valuation credentials.
About World CopperSmith
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Minneapolis. World CopperSmith's vision is to build the world's leading custom metalwork platform. It aims to provide the world's best shopping experience of custom metal products through superior design, innovation, and strategic partnership. For more information, visit http://www.worldcoppersmith.com.
