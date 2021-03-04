TAMPA, Fla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The forecast is warm with eternal sunshine complimented by luxury relaxation. Coral Cay Beverage Group announces that its Portfolio of award-winning Tommy Bahama Spirits + Tommy Travelers + Beer announces a distribution partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC)/Youngs Market Company (YMCo). This new strategic relationship between the premium Lifestyle Brand and RNDC/YMCo, one of the nation's leading wholesale beverage alcohol distributors, will begin March 1, 2021.
The Portfolio's island inspired spirits include Island Gin, Vodka, Rye (Rum finished), Tommy #2 Rum, Cucumber Vodka, Mango Vodka, Bourbon, a unique Custom Cask Aged American Single Malt Program, and the exciting Guilt Free Tommy Travelers. Four flavors of expertly crafted Vodka + Sparkling water – Hibiscus Lime, Island Orange, Mango Citrus, and Island Tonic.
Integration of the Tommy Bahama palate of patterns has resulted in attractive and authentic packaging that immediately distinguishes itself in the market.
Tommy Bahama Spirits are positioned as the premium choice for cocktail enthusiasts that enjoy luxury relaxation with the tagline; Sip the Island Life!
About Coral Cay Beverage Group:
A Distillery exclusively developed and dedicated to the art and science of distillation for the Tommy Bahama Brand of Beverages. As pioneers in the art of relaxation, Tommy Bahama represents our desire to escape the everyday and live life as if it were one long weekend. Bring that island state of mind wherever the breeze takes you and unwind into the Tommy Bahama way of living with our collection of handcrafted spirits. To learn more about Coral Cay Beverage Group,
please visit: https://www.coralcaybeveragegroup.com/, and follow along on Facebook.com/SipTheIslandLife + Instagram @TommyBahamaSpirits.
About Republic National Distributing Company:
RNDC, a world-class distributor of fine wines and spirits in North America, has operations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. Young's Market Company, a partner of RNDC, distributes wines, spirits, and select beverages in the western United States including Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming. Visit http://www.rndc-usa.com, http://www.youngsmarket.com
Media Contact
Abra Johnson, Coral Cay Distilling - Tommy Bahama, +1 5095928501, abra.johnson@coralcaydistilling.com
Jamie Crain, Coral Cay Distilling - Tommy Bahama, 1-416-305-1165, jamie.crain@coralcaydistilling.com
SOURCE Coral Cay Distilling - Tommy Bahama