CINCINNATI, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Core Specialty" or the "Company") announced today that Mary Kotch has joined as Chief Information Officer.

Ms. Kotch has more than 20 years' experience in strategic technology innovation, application shared services, managing a global project management office, infrastructure, architecture, and digital and data management.

Ms. Kotch previously served in senior executive technology roles at Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, Validus Group and AIG. She recently was recognized as 'CIO of the Year' at the 2020 Women in IT Awards. Ms. Kotch will join Core Specialty's Executive Committee.

Jeff Consolino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Core Specialty commented: "I am delighted that Mary is joining us. She has demonstrated in her work with Validus and other roles a passion for technological excellence. Mary focuses on innovatively shaping approaches to save valuable time and resources and streamlines processes for cost effective delivery to business partners, ensuring that a company's infrastructure and applications are progressive, stable, flexible and aligned."

About Core Specialty

Core Specialty offers a diversified range of property and casualty insurance products for small to mid-sized businesses.  From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the Company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers.  Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess and surplus lines insurer, and StarStone National Insurance Company, a U.S. admitted markets insurer.  The Company is rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best.  For further information about Core Specialty, please visit www.corespecialty.com.

