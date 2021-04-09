LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At ER Injury Attorneys, our legal team is proud to announce Corey Eschweiler has been added to America's Premier High-Stakes Trial Lawyers® – 7 Figure Litigators®. This recognition comes from the 7-figure settlements and verdicts he has generated on behalf of the law firm's clients. As a founding partner, Corey Eschweiler has personally helped thousands of clients. His proven record to fearlessly provide the highest level of representation for high-stakes cases has earned him the reputation among insurance companies as an attorney that will not play games or accept quick low-ball payouts.
"I am honored to be recognized among the other 7 Figure Litigators® and selected for membership to America's Premier High-Stakes Trial Lawyers®," said attorney Corey Esschweiler. "Recovering a significant amount of compensation on behalf of severely injured clients is my ultimate goal. I want to help ensure that their immediate and long-term needs are taken care of so that they can focus on healing and have the needed resources to move forward after a life-altering event."
Membership among 7 Figure Litigators® is meant to recognize the nation's most respected and preeminent high-stakes trial lawyers based on their verifiable verdicts and/or settlements. With these strict standards based on the applicant's objective results, less than one percent (1%) of active attorneys will qualify for membership — limiting selection to America's Premier High-Stakes Trial Lawyers®.
Find more information about America's Premier High-Stakes Trial Lawyers® and the selection process to becoming a 7 Figure Litigators® member at highstakeslitigators.com.
MORE ABOUT ER INJURY ATTORNEYS
Helping Southern Nevada injury victims put their lives back on track after an accident is a top priority of the legal team at ER Injury Attorneys. In fact, their award-winning lawyers have built a reputation for providing the highest level of service by taking the time to listen, learn, and evaluate the needs of those who contact their law firm. This attention to detail not only promotes a positive and open collaboration, but also a higher success rate in terms of negotiating the best possible results. For more information about ER Injury Attorneys and their dedication to serve and assist local community members, please visit ERInjuryAttorneys.com or call 702-968-7500.
