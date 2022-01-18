WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont today announced the participation of its Corian® Design business in the NAHB International Builders' Show in Orlando, FL, February 8–10, 2022. DuPont representatives will be located at Booth W4001 and showcase an expansive and innovative product portfolio with a focus on the latest design forward color offering and inspirations for use in residential and commercial applications. Corian® Design will share the booth with DuPont Performance Building Solutions.
Through award-winning design innovation, Corian® Design takes an adaptable approach to balancing design and function, while being resource-conscious and sustainability centered. Further enhancing its unrivaled product portfolio, customers can now choose from a new selection of versatile colors and aesthetics of Corian® Quartz, Corian® Solid Surface and Corian® Endura™. In addition to unveiling the latest surface offerings at IBS, the booth will feature a unique 3D wall installation by Los Angeles-based designer Mario Romano of M.R. Walls that demonstrates how architects and designers can push the boundaries of traditional design with Corian® Solid Surface.
"The International Builder Show has long been a staple for DuPont Performance Building Solutions and we're thrilled to be here once again," said Maggie Ellis, residential marketing manager, Corian® Design. "We've had a rich tradition of leadership in the surfaces space, and this year is no exception. We're excited to showcase new colors of Corian® Quartz and Corian® Solid Surface and our new Corian® Endura™ high performance porcelain. We're also pleased to have Color and Design Ambassador Mark Woodman and Los Angeles-based Wall Designer Mario Romano of M.R. Walls, on hand to share insights and answer questions at the booth."
To learn more about the Corian® Design portfolio, visit https://www.corian.com. Customers can also visualize the colors in their space with the Corian® Design Visualizer Augmented Reality app available at the Apple Store or Google Play store.
About Corian® Design
Corian® Design, a division of DuPont Water & Protection, is a global organization which creates, manufactures and markets advanced materials, products and solutions for interior design and architecture, originating from a foundation of world-class technologies and expertise. Marketed under the Corian® brand and the Make your Space™ tagline, its materials, products and solutions meet the most demanding requirements in terms of beauty, functionality and durability. The Corian® Design global portfolio is continuously evolving, and it currently includes Corian® Solid Surface, Corian® Quartz and Corian® Endura™. To learn more about Corian® Design: http://www.corian.com.
About DuPont Water & Protection
DuPont Water & Protection is a global leader in products and solutions that protect what matters – people, structures and the environment – and enables its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Corian®, Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Styrofoam™ and Filmtec™.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
1/18/22
