CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corista, a leader in integrated digital pathology solutions, has named medical sales executive Christopher Montoni as Vice President of Sales to head the company's sales and business development teams.
Montoni has focused his 25-year sales career on the medical imaging and information technology industries, negotiating global multi-million dollar contracts with leading healthcare providers. He has served as Corista's Senior Director of Sales for the past year, during which he significantly increased the company's opportunities worldwide.
New partnerships with leading laboratories and multi-national firms paired with product development and extensive patent grants have extended the company's technology and market position. The executive role was created to lead this growth.
"We're delighted to have Chris's insight and sophistication leading our efforts with the industry's leadership," said Corista Founder, President, and CEO Elizabeth Wingard. "Christopher is a remarkably talented sales executive and is very well-respected by our team and clients. He is the right person at the right time to lead sales for our company."
Montoni has worked for a number of leading medical solutions organizations, including Philips, Siemens and Toshiba America Medical Systems. He has won numerous sales awards and routinely exceeded sales goals during his career.
About Corista
Corista delivers the industry's most extensive array of workflow, analytical and collaborative tools for pathology. Medical centers can seamlessly integrate with LIS/EHRs in a unified digital environment of whole-slide, gross and static pathology images. Physicians have 21st-century tools to collaborate, communicate, teach and report with access to 'best of breed' image analytics. Specialists can receive digital consults from remote physicians and patients from across the globe, and investigator-initiated researchers have a research and development platform to develop and apply their algorithms. Corista provides for a new level of interoperability for pathology, integrating whole slide image scanning systems, image analytics and LIS/EHR platforms with a rich, collaborative environment for physicians, patients, bio-tech and pharmaceutical scientists. This is Integrated Pathology™ only from Corista. For more information, visit https://corista.com/.
