NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Early education leader Corlears School announced today it is holding next week a free, online event to help parents and caregivers take a more active and interesting approach to bring mathematics into their children's lives.
"Family & Faculty Virtual Roundtable Discussion: Finding Mathematical Moments" will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 12:30-1:15pm ET. It is designed for current and prospective parents of children aged 1-10.
The Zoom event will be led by Nicole Ziccardi, Dean of Faculty and Director of Curriculum, Corlears School, and Chelsea Coussens, Math Coach.
They will explore these questions with families:
- How can you find moments and places in your everyday lives to engage children in mathematical thinking?
- How can you pose questions to guide your child's attention to "notice as a mathematician," hypothesize, or reason?
- How can you connect with your child through mathematical dialogue, demonstrating a growth-mindset and perseverance?
"It's simple to find ways to 'mathematize' your child's life outside of school," said Ziccardi. "From filling a water bottle precisely, to making patterns and shapes during block play - the opportunities are abundant, once you know how to look for them, and what questions to ask."
As parents try to make sense of controversial math education overhauls, like the California public school plan to reimagine their entire math curriculum to promote greater equity and access, Corlears has been developing their approach to elementary math education for nearly a decade, focusing on teacher training, and curricular content, all based on the science of how children learn math concepts and applications.
Head of School David Egolf says, "Corlears School has long been providing our teachers with the training that they need to teach the contemporary constructivist approach, which provides opportunities for more children to develop highly sophisticated mathematical thinking and problem solving skills. All students deserve an opportunity to excel at math, and we want to give parents the tools to help their early learners to think like mathematicians."
Egolf concluded: "Corlears realized long ago that elementary school teachers were not being provided adequate training before entering the workforce, and as a result we've been a leader in mathematics teacher training for a long time. This has allowed us to evolve a very sophisticated program that is creating a generation of confident young mathematician graduates."
Zoom information is provided in the event registration confirmation. Please register here: https://www.corlearsschool.org/campus-visits.
About Corlears School
Founded in 1968, Corlears School is one of the few schools in New York City that focuses exclusively on the early years of education (age 2-5th grade) — and we always have. In our five decades of experience, we've come to understand that these early years are the most crucial formative years for every child. They set a foundation of learning and confidence for everything to come. We specialize in guiding this impressionable age group, because the start of your child's academic life should be nothing short of exceptional.
Corlears is a private, neighborhood school for the entire city that offers a solid academic foundation and a vibrant, inclusive community for curious young minds ages 2-10.
#
Media Contact
Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 9088758908, frank@marketingmaven.com
SOURCE Corlears School