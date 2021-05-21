NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Early education leader Corlears School announced today it is holding next week a free, online event to help parents understand the Corlears approach to education.
"The Corlears Curriculum—Valuing Student Experience and Process-Oriented Teaching" will be held Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 12:30-1:30pm ET. It is designed for current and prospective parents of children aged 1-10.
The Zoom event will be led by Nicole Ziccardi, Dean of Faculty and Director of Curriculum, Corlears School and Lindsay Higgins, Learning Specialist and Literacy Coach. They will lead viewers behind the scenes to understand the instructional philosophy across Corlears' divisions, prioritizing authenticity and purpose. Participants will get the chance to see Corlears learning and in action, develop an understanding of how the school uses a planned environment, experiences, and real-world contexts to engage students.
"At Corlears, we help children to go beyond simply learning information about topics to generate personal and original ideas about themselves, their classrooms, and their communities," said David Egolf, Head of School. "Through the expert guidance of our teachers, children develop the skills to think critically, reason logically, and express passionately through a variety of forms. Ultimately, our students develop the passion, independence and desire to understand the how and why behind what they learn."
For example: Why are topics worthy of deep study? How can I approach a problem or situation with creativity and commitment? How can I utilize tools and resources to gain understanding and explore ideas? How can I share my ideas and influence my community?
"At Corlears, we are makers," said Ziccardi. "Through inquiry, we make sense of ourselves and our world, develop agency, and raise our voices through an expanded definition of what it means to be a member of a literate and thinking society - we understand the purpose of meaning-making as a shared and necessary human experience."
Zoom information is provided in the event registration confirmation. Please register here: https://www.corlearsschool.org/campus-visits.
About Corlears School
Founded in 1968, Corlears School is one of the few schools in New York City that focuses exclusively on the early years of education (age 2-5th grade) — and we always have. In our five decades of experience, we've come to understand that these early years are the most crucial formative years for every child. They set a foundation of learning and confidence for everything to come. We specialize in guiding this impressionable age group, because the start of your child's academic life should be nothing short of exceptional.
Corlears is a private, neighborhood school for the entire city that offers a solid academic foundation and a vibrant, inclusive community for curious young minds ages 2-10.
