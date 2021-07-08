BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management, LLC, one of the nation's largest independently owned financial consulting firms specializing in the management of institutional assets, qualified and non-qualified retirement plans, private wealth, and planned giving has appointed Stephen Link as its first director of philanthropic services as of July 1. In his new role, Link will focus on Cornerstone's not-for profit clients to help them enhance their planned giving programs by offering audits, ongoing senior gift counsel, marketing and mentoring.
"Cornerstone has demonstrated they are committed to providing their clients with what I believe are the highest levels of attention, expertise and service. I'm excited to join their team to further that commitment," said Link. "I will work with my colleagues at Cornerstone to develop sustainable and efficient programs by building long-term relationships that focus on the fundamental building blocks of donor discovery, cultivation, solicitation and effective stewardship."
Prior to joining Cornerstone, Link was a senior director of philanthropic services for Georgetown University and advised on their philanthropic mission for 15 years. He held similar roles with St. Luke's University Health Network and Lehigh University.
"Steve has been on our radar for a long time, and I am thrilled to finally welcome him to the team," said Thomas Scalici, CEO of Cornerstone. "He has substantial experience in helping individuals and families to create gifts with significant impact. He is well versed in all forms of planned giving and estate planning strategies and is committed to ensuring the success of charitable institutions important to our clients. His unique background and experience also helps us provide a differentiated set of services in our marketplace."
Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management, LLC is an independent, 100 percent employee-owned SEC registered investment advisor consulting to more than $7 billion in assets. Listed in Barron's Top Institutional Consultants list, Financial Advisor Magazine's Annual RIA Ranking, Cornerstone was listed as a Top Financial Firm Serving Charitable Organizations by investor.com and is consistently listed in the Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors by InvestmentNews. More information is available at https://cornerstone-companies.com.
Disclaimer: Inclusion in lists, rankings or surveys does not imply anything about a particular client's experience or investment results with Cornerstone. Please visit https://cornerstone-companies.com/#disclaimer for more information regarding Cornerstone's inclusion in lists, rankings or surveys.
