OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corsa Security, leaders in scaling network security, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc. and its Emerging Business Group, which combines the power, performance, and reach of Ingram Micro with the high-touch services and agility of a highly specialized emerging vendor support team. Under the new agreement, Ingram Micro will distribute the Corsa Security platform, a turnkey virtualization solution to automatically deploy and operate virtual firewalls, to its growing base of channel partners in the U.S.
The new alliance will enable more organizations to benefit from the revolutionary Corsa Security solution which enables them to automatically replace physical firewalls with virtual ones. It is the first turnkey network security virtualization solution that deploys in minutes, offers pay-as-you-grow firewalling for significantly lower TCO, and easily scales firewall services for increased threat protection when needed. It's a one-stop-solution for large network owners who need speed, simplicity and savings for their network firewalls that increases business agility.
"As we continue our mission to streamline and simplify the scaling of network security, our agreement with Ingram Micro is very strategic," said Eduardo Cervantes, CEO, Corsa Security. "With their extensive sales and distribution network, and their expertise in cloud, mobility, and cutting-edge technology solutions, they are well-positioned to create new growth opportunities for us with large enterprises and service providers. They have proven themselves to help customers define and push the boundaries of what's possible, and that excites us."
"We're excited to work with Corsa Security and help the team build and expand their channel program and the availability of their solution within the IT channel," says Donald Scott, Director, Vendor Management, Emerging Business Group, Ingram Micro. "Together with our channel partners, we simplify complex technologies and help businesses of all sizes become more secure and agile. Automating firewall virtualization is core to Corsa Security's portfolio and a critical piece within a network security solution. Corsa Security's value is well suited for today's work from anywhere environment, and helps businesses work faster and scale their firewall security."
About Ingram Micro Inc.
Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at http://www.ingrammicro.com.
About Corsa Security
Corsa Security is the leader in scaling network security with the first turnkey network security virtualization platform that simplifies how large enterprises and service providers expand traffic inspection, increase threat protection and automate firewall virtualization, at much lower total cost of ownership (TCO). By tightly integrating virtualization with intelligent orchestration, Corsa Security streamlines deployment, management and migration of virtualized next generation firewalls (NGFW) for zero-touch network security operations. Customers subscribe to the Corsa Security services based on their current needs and then pay as they grow while never having to deal with the infrastructure. Learn how Corsa Security is revolutionizing network security at corsa.com.
