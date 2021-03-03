OTTAWA, Ontario, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eduardo Cervantes, CEO of Corsa Security, has been named 2020 CEO of the Year, USA by CEO Monthly. The magazine selected Cervantes because of his success in growing and scaling the firm, raising capital, and building a high-performing team of leaders and executives. This accolade affirms Eduardo Cervantes as an influential and experienced executive in cybersecurity.
In December 2020, he was accepted into the Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only worldwide growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders. Since taking the position of CEO at Corsa Security, the firm has secured several rounds of funding, been selected as a 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America, named a TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor, and expanded its list of distributors and partners. Cervantes, an expert in cybersecurity cloud, and SaaS technologies, has also served on several boards of directors for security-related companies, as well as an advisor for VC and PE funds.
CEO Monthly points out that Cervantes strength is taking small companies in promising markets with great ideas and facilitating their growth to quickly generate shareholder value. Just like he scaled companies, Clear Path Technologies, Password Bank and Panda Security, Cervantes aims to do the same at Corsa Security. He is leading the company to revolutionize network security by automating virtualization with a turnkey solution, which is scalable and easy to implement, while offering a pay-as-you-grow model for significantly lower TCO.
When asked for one of his key strategies in building a successful company, Cervantes told CEO Monthly, "I am constantly on the lookout for experienced top talent that can quickly make an impact on the organization. In the selection process, I look closely at the candidate's ability to lead, to get things done, to communicate, and their ability to think strategically, analytically, and practically. Creating a warm and supportive culture which also prioritizes facts and numbers, produces excellence and an environment in which people strive to be the best."
About Corsa Security
Corsa Security is the leader in scaling network security with the first turnkey network security virtualization platform that simplifies how large enterprises and service providers expand traffic inspection, increase threat protection and automate firewall virtualization, at much lower total cost of ownership (TCO). By tightly integrating virtualization with intelligent orchestration, Corsa Security streamlines deployment, management and migration of virtualized next generation firewalls (NGFW) for zero-touch network security operations. Customers subscribe to the Corsa Security services based on their current needs and then pay as they grow while never having to deal with the infrastructure. Learn how Corsa Security is revolutionizing network security at corsa.com.
