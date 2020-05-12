- Corteva Agriscience is introducing Brevant(TM) seeds in the U.S. for sale exclusively through retail, focused in the Midwest and Eastern Corn Belt. - In the Southern, Southwestern and Western U.S. Markets, Corteva is moving to a single seed brand - Pioneer® brand seeds - for corn and soybeans. - Growers who prefer purchasing seed through retail locations will have access to more seed products backed by the latest Corteva innovations.