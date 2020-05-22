Corteva_Logo.jpg
By Corteva, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) announces that Chief Executive Officer, James C. Collins, Jr., will participate in Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available following the event. Registration for the webcast and the related presentation materials can be accessed through the Corteva Investor Relations website.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry – including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the Company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva became an independent public company on June 1, 2019, and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Follow Corteva on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.