BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cory Watson attorney Andy Jones has been named to the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee (PSC) for In Re: Paragard IUD Products Liability Litigation; the multidistrict litigation involving serious complications linked to the Paragard IUD.
Mr. Jones is one of 17 attorneys appointed by U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May. The PSC will continue to investigate and develop the Paragard IUD injury claims. The committee also oversees the coordination, preparation, and presentation of the cases.
"It is a tremendous honor to serve among a highly talented, passionate group of attorneys as we pursue this nationwide litigation," said Jones. "We realize the gravity of the responsibility to fight for justice on behalf of consumers who were harmed by this dangerous product."
The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation established MDL 2974 in December 2020, consolidating cases involving Paragard in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. More than 100 cases have been transferred to the federal MDL, with hundreds more expected to be filed against the manufacturer of Paragard.
Paragard was approved by the FDA in the 1980's as a non-hormonal birth control device. However, since approval the FDA has received thousands of reports from women and their healthcare providers about Paragard devices breaking upon removal. This can lead to broken pieces of the Paragard device becoming embedded in a patient and often require surgical removal.
"At the end of the day manufacturers always have a responsibility to fully investigate and warn patients about serious side effects associated with their products," Jones said. "Paragard's manufacturer failed to do that for its consumers, so we will hold them accountable."
About Cory Watson Attorneys
Cory Watson Attorneys is a nationally-recognized personal injury law firm with offices in Birmingham, Alabama as well as Memphis, and Nashville, Tennessee. The firm has recovered more than $3 billion for clients across the country. Cory Watson Attorneys are frequently at the forefront of major class actions and multidistrict litigations involving product liability related to serious injuries from defective products, and are often appointed to leadership positions in national cases. Firm practice areas include Personal Injury, Product Liability, Class Action, Asbestos, Business & Commercial Litigation, Dangerous Pharmaceuticals, Defective Medical Devices, and Environmental/Toxic Torts. To learn more, visit CoryWatson.com.
