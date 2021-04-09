BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cory Watson Attorneys, a national personal injury law firm with offices in Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee, is proud to welcome R. Akira Watson as a new associate attorney.
Akira Watson earned his undergraduate degree in International Relations from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland before going on to earn his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Alabama School of Law. Akira enjoys giving back to the Birmingham community where he grew up, and he dedicates his legal practice to advocating for those who have been wrongly injured.
As an associate attorney at Cory Watson, Akira focuses his practice on product liability, consumer protection and personal injury litigation.
"It is apparent that the love and respect of the law is in Akira's DNA," said co-founder Leila Watson. "I'm certain he will be a great lawyer."
