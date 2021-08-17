Couchbase logo (PRNewsfoto/Couchbase)

Couchbase logo (PRNewsfoto/Couchbase)

 By Couchbase, Inc.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced that it will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2021 on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 after market close.

Couchbase will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 to discuss its financial results. To access this conference call, dial (888) 660-1027 from the United States and Canada or (409) 231-2719 internationally with conference ID 3360419. The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Couchbase's website at investors.couchbase.com.

About Couchbase

At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy and run their mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/couchbase-announces-date-of-second-quarter-fiscal-2022-financial-results-conference-call-301356772.html

SOURCE Couchbase, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.