ORLANDO, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Los Angeles heavy hitter Courtney J.E. Poulos, founder of ACME Real Estate, and Orlando-native and boutique broker Heather Unger of LemonTree Realty today announced the launch of ACME Florida. ACME Florida combines the branding and creativity that made ACME Real Estate an industry phenomenon with LemonTree's local community knowledge and experience. In partnership with Side, the most advanced brokerage support platform in the industry, ACME Florida is poised for success in Central Florida.
Poulos is the visionary behind ACME Real Estate, a preeminent Los Angeles-based lifestyle real estate firm. Since 2011, Poulos has become one of the most sought-after REALTORS® in the country. She maintains a full slate of speaking engagements and appeared in season 12 of Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" and as the host of FYI's "My City's Just Not That Into Me." Unger, who grew up in Orlando, has been in the industry since 2004 and at the helm of LemonTree Realty since 2012. Under her leadership, LemonTree Realty has closed thousands of transactions and has become Orlando's most recognizable real estate brand. Additionally, Unger has been in the top 1% of Orlando agents for over a decade and has regularly appeared on Orlando's Hot 100 list, HGTV, The Bachelor, and Fox 35 Good Morning Orlando. Together, Poulos and Unger are determined to revolutionize Central Florida real estate.
Partnering with Side will ensure ACME Florida remains at the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. ACME Florida agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"With ACME Florida, I wanted to focus on what ACME Real Estate does best, which is serving buyers who love elevated design and coaching sellers and investors on how to deliver homes buyers love! We make sure our clients know how to win in a competitive marketplace," said Poulos. "Plus, we are bringing Central Florida a new product, 'Transformansion,' which allows our clients to partner with LA-based designers for fit and finish packages that exceed what's currently available on the marketplace. Side assists in ACME's expansion with comprehensive back-end solutions and best-in-class tech, supporting our creative vision and innovations we are bringing to the market."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About ACME Florida
ACME Florida is a lifestyle real estate firm designed to shake things up in Orlando. Created by Courtney J.E. Poulos, the visionary behind the renowned Los Angeles brokerage ACME Real Estate, and Heather Unger, the powerhouse behind LemonTree Realty, ACME Florida offers buyers and sellers a comprehensive service replete with remodeling, staging, and a full suite of marketing solutions. Find out why ACME is the destination for design-savvy buyers and sellers in Central Florida at acmeflorida.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side