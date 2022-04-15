MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation ("Covanta" or the "Company") will host a conference call at 11:00 AM (Eastern) on Friday, April 22, 2022 to discuss its 2021 financial results. 

Qualified fixed income investors and securities analysts can register for access to the conference call and related materials on the Debt Investor Information section of Covanta's Investor Relations website. 

About Covanta  

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Waste-to-Energy facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com

