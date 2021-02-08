AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cover Desk is proud to announce insurance and training veteran Mark Glaug as its new client relationship manager. With nearly 20 years of industry experience, Glaug brings a wealth of knowledge to the Cover Desk executive team.
"Mark has an impressive background working with insurance agents that spans everything from marketing and communications to sales, training, mentorship and more," said Founder Andy Priesman. "His years of experience will prove to be invaluable for Cover Desk clients and we're thrilled to add him to the team."
Prior to joining Cover Desk, Glaug owned and operated an insurance agency and also worked for a Houston-based insurance group in which he trained independent insurance agents and acted as territory manager. In his role as Cover Desk's client relationship manager, he is responsible for fostering and nurturing client relationships, helping to streamline the on-boarding process for agencies and integrate their new virtual assistants into the business.
"I've always enjoyed working with agents to help create successes for them," said Glaug. "Since joining the Cover Desk team, I've connected educated, energetic virtual assistants with agents who really need help alleviating everyday stresses within their offices. It feels like we're building something special."
Outside of Cover Desk, Glaug is an avid golfer, loves to travel and enjoys the open space on his acreage outside of Houston with his wife and two Labradors.
About Cover Desk
Founded in 2018 by insurance veteran Andy Priesman, Cover Desk is an innovative industry leader in virtual assistance solutions. With a team of over 200 highly educated virtual assistants based in the Philippines, Cover Desk brings personalized service and cutting-edge technology to independent insurance agents throughout the United States and Canada. Through Cover Desk's turnkey virtual capabilities, insurance professionals can focus on their core insurance business with the administrative support needed to grow and thrive. For more information, visit coverdesk.com.
