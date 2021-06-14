NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LEHIGH...CARBON...SOUTHWESTERN MONROE AND WEST CENTRAL NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES... At 501 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near White Haven to near Jim Thorpe to near Tamaqua, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include... Lehighton, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Walnutport, New Mahoning, Neffs, Lake Harmony, New Tripoli, Berlinsville, Albrightsville, Emerald, Kresgeville, Sun Valley, Claussville, Jonas, Meckesville and Danielsville. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 63 and 97. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 46 and 47. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 290. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH