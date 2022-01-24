GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jackie Cardello, president and managing partner of GRF CPAs & Advisors is the new chair of the board of CPAmerica, Inc., an accounting association of independent certified public accounting firms. She succeeds Gregory Hammonds, leading partner of Whaley Hammonds Tomasello Accountants & Advisors.
The new board will have its first meeting of the year on January 26 to discuss 2022 initiatives and other long-term goals.
Cardello's appointment as chair marks the first time in the association's history that there has been both a female board chair and a female CPAmerica president.
"I'm honored to be the chair of the board for this coming year and to be serving with such an accomplished and dedicated group of professionals," said CPAmerica Board Chair, Jackie Cardello. "I'm especially thrilled to be working alongside Grace Horvath to support her in her new role as president. We have a really great group of members and I look forward to an exciting and successful year."
David Farnsworth managing shareholder of MHCS, located in West Des Moines, Iowa, has been elected to the vice chair/chair-elect position.
"I'm looking forward to working with this group of talented and experienced individuals," said CPAmerica president, Grace Horvath. "This is an exciting time for the association and the profession. I'm proud of the progress we've made and I'm eager to get to work on what's next with this outstanding board."
Among the nine elected board members, returning board members include: Shelly Bedford of Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth; Greg Denning of Larson & Company, PC; Seth McDaniel of Frazier & Deeter, LLC; and Gregory Hammonds of Whaley Hammonds Tomasello Accountants & Advisors.
The three newly-elected board members include Gary Anglin of Anglin Reichmann Armstrong, P.C.; John Lerias of GYL LLP; and Shane Rohrbach of Gollob Morgan Peddy PC.
All approved board members are nominated by a committee of their peers and voted on and approved by the association's membership to serve for their term.
CPAmerica's support to its members is a unique blend of sharing best practices between members, headquarters staff support, and access to expertise from established relationships with outside providers and consultants.
