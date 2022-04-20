CPAmerica, Inc. is pleased to announce the rollout of their new learning management system (LMS) through a partnership with Prolaera. This new partnership will expand and enrich CPAmerica's current CPE offerings and online learning experience for members starting in early June.
The CPAmerica team underwent a rigorous process to select the LMS provider offering the best platform for their members. The last several months were spent reviewing requests for proposal (RFPs), attending product demonstrations and conducting interviews with members.
"We are excited to support members' needs for training and CPE with our new LMS," said CPAmerica president, Grace Horvath. "The post-pandemic workplace has made staff training and development even more challenging, and our partnership with Prolaera will further enhance the essential resources and benefits of membership."
CPAmerica's LMS will provide members with access to a robust CPE compliance tracking tool, comprehensive reporting and an extensive catalog of top-rated CPE, all in one centralized location.
"Prolaera's vision perfectly aligns with CPAmerica's goals to empower members with a modern learning and development platform that simplifies CPE management at its core," added Prolaera founder, Evan Hiner. "We see numerous opportunities in our partnership with CPAmerica and their members to enhance their human capital at this time of rapid change in the industry."
The LMS launch will commence with a complimentary webinar for members on the new platform June 15 at 3pm EST, featuring transformational leader and highly regarded industry speaker, Kimberly Ellison-Taylor, CPA, CGMA, CISA.
If you're interested in learning more about CPAmerica or their new LMS, please contact info@cpamerica.org.
About CPAmerica, Inc.:
An accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. As a member of Crowe Global, a top-10 global accounting network, CPAmerica expands to over 286 independent accounting and advisory services firms in 130 countries and has a combined firm revenue of $4.2 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.
About Prolaera:
Prolaera is a modern, all-in-one Learning Management and Continuing Education platform for professional services organizations. Tens of thousands of professionals alongside hundreds of leading accounting and finance firms use Prolaera to streamline, enhance and automate their talent development and continuing education programs. In addition to an automated CPE compliance tracking system, Prolaera enables teams to easily author NASBA-compliant courses, create job aids, develop learning plans, offer CPE-eligible content marketing, and much more. Learn more about Prolaera at http://www.prolaera.com.
