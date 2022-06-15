Co-Production International (CPI) announces opening of new Northeast Division in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, to serve foreign manufacturers expanding operations to mainland Mexico. Mexico's manufacturing industries continue to grow prompting CPI to extend shelter services in Mexico, site selection, administrative services, contract manufacturing, and contact center services nationwide.
MONTERREY, Mexico, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Co-Production International (CPI) announces the opening of new Northeast Division in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, to serve foreign manufacturers expanding operations to mainland Mexico. Mexico's manufacturing industries continue to grow prompting CPI to extend shelter services in Mexico, site selection, administrative services, contract manufacturing, and contact center services nationwide.
"Our goal at CPI is to be good industrial citizens by enriching the manufacturing ecosystems of Mexico. Our new division acknowledges that the supply chain extends well beyond the U.S.-Mexico border. Our aim is to help foreign companies to setup manufacturing operations under the Shelter model for them to find success in Mexico." Eduardo Solis, General Manager, CPI Northeast Division
Eduardo Solis has worked for international companies in Mexico and the USA for decades in regional and global positions. Over the years Solis has been an instrumental resource in connecting CPI partners with supply chain and specialized processing needs, not only adding to newly expanded manufacturer's client bases but opening them up to new opportunities throughout Mexico's supply chain and access to adjacent markets. Solis brings his decades of knowledge and industrial and governmental connections as the new General Manager for CPI Northeast Division based out of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.
Monterrey is considered one of the most Americanized and developed cities in Mexico. Located in a prime transportation corridor connecting all of Mexico with the United States, Monterrey is just 160 miles south of Texas and a commercial border crossing that sees 12,000 semi-tractor truck crossings daily. Over 2,600 manufacturing companies call the state of Nuevo Leon home while over 670 are IMMEX certified companies (Export Certified) operate in the Monterrey Metro area. The over half a million workforce in Monterrey includes over 6,000 engineering graduates from the Nuevo Leon capitol's more than 60 bilingual universities and technical schools.
Tijuana and the U.S-Mexico border region have grown exponentially over the last decades attracting global manufacturing powerhouses in the aerospace, electronics, medical device, automotive, consumer products, and furniture industries. Over the last year alone CPI has assisted nine companies with their expansions to the border industrial zones with seven facilities already open for production. The availability of industrial facilities in Tijuana, however, has been an obstacle, along with other factors CPI noticed more manufacturers were asking about locations in Monterrey, Torreon, Saltillo, Chihuahua, Ciudad Juarez, and San Luis Potosi.
"Not every manufacturer is a good fit for Tijuana and the border merely because of its proximity to the U.S. Manufacturers are looking at leasing availability and rates, specific supply chains, human capital, infrastructure services, as well as the opportunity for new customers and prospects. As a boutique shelter company provider CPI works to enrich our client's projects by helping them capitalize on their investment in Mexico. This is even true for manufacturers with the narrowest of scopes – we have the right solution and city for each manufacturer and their goals," said Denisse Martinez, Director of Marketing and Community Outreach for CPI.
More than fifty percent of CPI's clients, once they start manufacturing in Mexico, have been able to expand their operations due to gained competitive productivity as they typically gain access to adjacent markets both in Mexico and internationally. CPI chose Monterrey as the headquarters for the new Northeast Division due to industrial facility availability, government support for IMMEX (Export Certified) companies, electrical, natural gas, and water infrastructure availability, and its proximity to major manufacturing cities of Saltillo, Torreon, and Reynosa/Nuevo Laredo just to name a few. Monterrey has over 130 industrial parks with major global manufacturers such as LEGO, Polaris, Schneider Electric, KIA Motors, Mercedes Benz, Caterpillar, John Deere, Eaton, Philips, Siemens, Johnson Controls, Whirlpool, GE Healthcare, and Smith Medical, just to mention a few.
"With Nuevo Leon's initiative, Industry 4.0, support from the government as well as industrial clusters cannot be understated. Even in the last year, we are seeing international manufacturers with well-established operations in Mexico seek out expansions in Nuevo Leon and Northeast Mexico. CPI is committed to being where it is best for our clients and we look forward to putting manufacturer's success in motion nationwide," said Solis.
Media Contact
Denisse Martinez, Co-Production International, 1 855 480 0837, denissem@co-production.net
Eduardo Solis, Co-Production International, 855 480 0837, eduardo.solis@co-production.net
SOURCE Co-Production International