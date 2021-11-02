SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cprime, a leading agile, Atlassian, and cloud consulting company, has appointed its Head of Product and Technology, Anne Steiner, as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.
Zubin Irani, the company's founder and CEO who grew Cprime during the last 15 years into a global consulting firm, will continue as a member of the company's Board of Directors and as a strategic advisor. Cprime is wrapping up a record breaking year, with over 600 Cprimers serving clients world-wide.
"Anne played a pivotal role in Cprime's growth over the past four years. She has the breadth of business experience, ability to forge major client relationships, a strong focus on leading innovation, and a commitment to our people and core values," said Irani. "I am confident that Anne is the right leader to take Cprime into the next chapter."
"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Cprime at such an exciting time for our company," said Steiner. "Cprime is experiencing unprecedented growth, as more and more enterprises reap the benefits of agility. Organizations are looking to drive innovation and growth in this digital era. With our talented team and ecosystem of business partners, we are ideally positioned to enable our clients to turn ideas into action faster."
In her current role as Head of Product and Technology at Cprime, Steiner's team helps companies of all shapes and sizes transform from traditional, project-thinking to being product-driven organizations that emphasize technical agility and continuous learning.
"We are fortunate to have someone of Anne Steiner's caliber and experience lead Cprime as it continues to expand," said Gerald Attia, Deputy CEO of ALTEN Group, Cprime's parent company. "Her vision, leadership, and deep industry experience will be impactful in driving Cprime to new heights."
Anne Steiner will assume responsibilities on January 1, 2022.
Steiner received an MBA from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota and a BS in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
