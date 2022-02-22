Cracker Barrel Old Country Store logo

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store logo

 By Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

LEBANON, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ("Cracker Barrel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CBRL) today reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended January 28, 2022.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights

  • Compared to the second quarter of fiscal 20191, total revenue increased by 6.2% including comparable store restaurant sales increase of 1.9%, comparable store retail sales increase of 13.7%, and 7 Cracker Barrel and 31 Maple Street net unit additions.
    • Comparable store off-premise restaurant sales grew 123% compared to the second quarter of 20191 and represented approximately 24% of restaurant sales.
  • GAAP operating income in the second quarter was $46.7 million, or 5.4% of total revenue, and adjusted2 operating income was $49.8 million, or 5.8% of total revenue.
  • GAAP net income was $37.6 million, or 4.4% of total revenue. EBITDA2 was $75.4 million, or 8.7% of total revenue.
  • GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.60, and adjusted2 earnings per diluted share were $1.71.

Commenting on the business, Cracker Barrel President and Chief Executive Officer Sandra B. Cochran said, "I am pleased that we once again delivered improved restaurant sales and strong retail sales despite the impact of rising COVID cases during the second quarter, and even more pleased to be welcoming back our guests who we believe are eager to return to more normalized routines of travel and visitation as Omicron fades and concerns about indoor dining continue to subside.  Although we anticipate a peak inflationary environment in the third quarter for both commodities and wages that will pressure our third quarter operating margins, we are confident that our initiatives to welcome back our guests, drive sales, and manage costs will lead to a meaningful recovery of both top and bottom-line results in the fourth quarter and into fiscal 2023."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Revenue 

The Company reported total revenue of $862.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, representing an increase of 27.3% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021, and an increase of 6.2% compared to the second quarter of 2019. Cracker Barrel comparable store restaurant and retail sales compared to the second quarter of fiscal 20191 and versus the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were as follows:



Versus FY19

Comparable Period1



Versus FY21

Comparable Period



Second Quarter Ended

1/28/22



Second Quarter Ended

1/28/22

Comparable restaurant sales

1.9%



25.9%

Comparable retail sales

13.7%



32.5%

The Company believes that providing comparable store sales results back to fiscal 2019, which is the most recent full fiscal year that was not impacted by COVID-19, provides a more useful comparison than comparing to COVID-impacted periods.

Operating Income

GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $46.7 million, or 5.4% of total revenue, a 224% increase compared to prior year quarter GAAP operating income of $14.4 million, or 2.1% of total revenue. Excluding the approximately $3.2 million in non-cash amortization related to the gains on the previously disclosed sale and leaseback transactions, adjusted2 operating income for the second quarter was $49.8 million, or 5.8% of total revenue, a 184% increase over the prior year quarter adjusted2 operating income of $17.6 million, or 2.6% of total revenue.

Net Income and EBITDA

GAAP net income for the second quarter was $37.6 million, or 4.4% of total revenue, a 169% increase compared to prior year quarter GAAP net income of $14.0 million, or 2.1% of total revenue. EBITDA2 was $75.4 million, or 8.7% of total revenue, a 68% increase over the prior year quarter EBITDA2 of $45.0 million, or 6.6% of total revenue.

Earnings per Diluted Share

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the second quarter were $1.60, a 171% increase compared to the prior year quarter GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.59. Adjusted2 earnings per diluted share were $1.71, a 144% increase over the prior year quarter adjusted2 earnings per diluted share of $0.70.

Share Repurchases

The Company repurchased $34.2 million in shares during the second quarter as part of its September 2021 $100.0 million share repurchase authorization. When combined with $30.7 million in dividends paid, the Company returned a total of $64.9 million to shareholders in the second quarter.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company expects that headwinds from elevated COVID case counts early in the quarter, as well as seasonally lower demand patterns, will result in third quarter total revenue of approximately $800 million.

The Company also anticipates commodity inflation of approximately 15% and wage inflation of approximately 11% to 12% for the third quarter. Accounting for these factors, the Company expects to report third quarter adjusted2 operating income margin of approximately 5.0% of total revenue.

For the fourth quarter, the Company expects that benefits from additional pricing and cost management actions, and a more favorable consumer and inflationary environment, will support a fourth quarter margin result approaching the prior year's fourth quarter margin.

For the second half of fiscal 2022, the Company expects:

  • Capital expenditures of approximately $60 million;
  • An effective tax rate of approximately 14%; and
  • The opening of 2 new Cracker Barrel locations and between 9 and 11 new Maple Street Biscuit Company locations, in addition to the one Maple Street Biscuit Company location that opened in the second quarter.

The Company reminds investors that its outlook for fiscal 2022 reflects a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company's control.

1 For the purpose of comparing to fiscal 2019, comparable stores are defined as restaurants open a full six months prior to the beginning of the FY19 baseline comparison period.

2 For Non-GAAP reconciliations, please refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP-basis operating results to non-GAAP operating results section of this release.

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Conference Call

As previously announced, the live broadcast of Cracker Barrel's quarterly conference call will be available to the public on-line at investor.crackerbarrel.com today beginning at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The on-line replay will be available at 2:00 p.m. (ET) and continue through March 8, 2022.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests high-quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping — all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the Company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

CBRL-F

Except for specific historical information, certain of the matters discussed in this press release may express or imply projections of revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. These, and similar statements are forward-looking statements concerning matters that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual performance of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. and its subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion. All forward-looking information is subject to completion of our financial procedures for Q2 FY 2022 and is provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and should be evaluated in the context of these factors. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "trends," "assumptions," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "opportunity," "future," "plans," "goals," "objectives," "expectations," "near-term," "long-term," "projection," "may," "will," "would," "could," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "potential," "regular," "should," "projects," "forecasts," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology and include the expected effects of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations and of operational improvement initiatives, such as new menu items and retail offerings. Factors which could materially affect actual results include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ultimate impact on our business, levels of consumer confidence in the safety of dine-in restaurants, restrictions (including occupancy restrictions) imposed by governmental authorities, the effectiveness of cost saving measures undertaken throughout our operations, disruptions to our operations as a result of the spread of COVID-19 in our workforce, and our level of indebtedness, or constraints on our expenditures, ability to service our debt obligations or make cash distributions to our shareholders or cash management generally; general or regional economic weakness, business and societal conditions, and weather on sales and customer travel; discretionary income or personal expenditure activity of our customers; information technology-related incidents, including data privacy and information security breaches, whether as a result of infrastructure failures, employee or vendor errors, or actions of third parties; our ability to identify, acquire and sell successful new lines of retail merchandise and new menu items at our restaurants; our ability to sustain or the effects of plans intended to improve operational or marketing execution and performance; uncertain performance of acquired businesses, strategic investments and other initiatives that we may pursue now or in the future; changes in or implementation of additional governmental or regulatory rules, regulations and interpretations affecting tax, wage and hour matters, health and safety, pensions, insurance or other undeterminable areas; the effects of plans intended to promote or protect our brands and products; commodity price increases; the ability of and cost to us to recruit, train, and retain qualified hourly and management employees; the effects of increased competition at our locations on sales and on labor recruiting, cost, and retention; workers' compensation, group health and utility price changes; consumer behavior based on negative publicity or changes in consumer health or dietary trends or safety aspects of our food or products or those of the restaurant industry in general, including concerns about outbreaks of infectious disease, as well as the possible effects of such events on the price or availability of ingredients used in our restaurants; the effects of our indebtedness, including under our credit facility and our convertible senior notes, and associated restrictions on our financial and operating flexibility and ability to execute or pursue our operating plans and objectives; changes in interest rates, increases in borrowed capital or capital market conditions affecting our financing costs and ability to refinance all or portions of our indebtedness; the effects of dilution of our existing stockholders' ownership interest that may ensue from any conversions of our convertible senior notes or the related warrants issued in connection with our convertible note hedging transactions; the effects of business trends on the outlook for individual restaurant locations and the effect on the carrying value of those locations; our ability to retain key personnel; the availability and cost of suitable sites for restaurant development and our ability to identify those sites; our ability to enter successfully into new geographic markets that may be less familiar to us; changes in land, building materials and construction costs; the actual results of pending, future or threatened litigation or governmental investigations and the costs and effects of negative publicity or our ability to manage the impact of social media associated with these activities; economic or psychological effects of natural disasters or unforeseen events such as terrorist acts, social unrest or war and the military or government responses to such events; disruptions to our restaurant or retail supply chain, including as a result of COVID-19; changes in foreign exchange rates affecting our future retail inventory purchases; the impact of activist shareholders; our reliance on limited distribution facilities and certain significant vendors; implementation of new or changes in interpretation of existing accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"); and other factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, and other communications. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which made. We expressly disclaim any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts, percentages and ratios) 

 



   Second Quarter Ended  



Six Months Ended



 

1/28/22







Percentage











Percentage



1/29/21



Change



1/28/22



1/29/21



Change

Total revenue

$862,260



$677,169



27%



$1,647,190



$1,323,623



24%

Cost of goods sold, (exclusive of depreciation and rent)

283,641



225,084



26



526,412



424,128



24

Labor and other related expenses

296,326



236,862



25



570,983



464,050



23

Other store operating expenses

192,166



166,871



15



375,845



328,145



15

General and administrative expenses

43,463



33,957



28



84,373



73,521



15



0



0







0



(217,722)



100

Operating income

46,664



14,395



224



89,577



251,501



(64)

Interest expense

2,200



10,815



(80)



4,829



21,530



(78)

Income before income taxes

44,464



3,580



1142



84,748



229,971



(63)

Provision for income taxes (income tax benefit)

6,840



(10,420)



166



13,748



45,291



(70)

Net income

$37,624



$14,000



169



$71,000



$184,680



(62)

























Earnings per share – Basic:

$1.61



$0.59



173



$3.03



$7.79



(61)

Earnings per share – Diluted:

$1.60



$0.59



171



$3.02



$7.77



(61)

























Weighted average shares:























    Basic

23,393,398



23,723,395



(1)



23,450,379



23,715,573



(1)

    Diluted

23,462,571



23,785,374



(1)



23,528,227



23,778,302



(1)

























Ratio Analysis























Total revenue:























    Restaurant

76.1%



77.0%







77.2%



78.3%





    Retail

23.9



23.0







22.8



21.7





Total revenue

100.0



100.0







100.0



100.0





Cost of goods sold, (exclusive of depreciation and rent)

32.9



33.2







32.0



32.0





Labor and other related expenses

34.4



35.0







34.7



35.1





Other store operating expenses

22.3



24.7







22.8



24.8





General and administrative expenses

5.0



5.0







5.1



5.6





Gain on sale and leaseback transactions

0.0



0.0







0.0



(16.5)





Operating income

5.4



2.1







5.4



19.0





Interest expense

0.2



1.6







0.3



1.6





Income before income taxes

5.2



0.5







5.1



17.4





Provision for income taxes (income    tax benefit)

0.8



(1.6)







0.8



3.4





Net income

4.4%



2.1%







4.3%



14.0%





 

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share amounts)

 



1/28/22



1/29/21

Assets







   Cash and cash equivalents

$79,709



$568,839

   Accounts receivable

32,112



22,361

   Inventories

153,883



134,768

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

40,932



70,817

   Property and equipment, net

956,682



995,845

   Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

956,941



997,764

   Intangible Assets

21,248



21,099

   Other assets

56,238



55,860

   Goodwill

4,690



4,690

           Total assets

$2,302,435



$2,872,043









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







   Accounts payable

$123,939



$118,308

   Other current liabilities

354,946



320,395

   Long-term debt

327,358



835,049

   Long-term operating lease liabilities

738,715



763,826

   Other long-term obligations

67,356



131,570

   Deferred income taxes

86,017



94,284

   Shareholders' equity, net

604,104



608,611

          Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$2,302,435



$2,872,043









Common shares issued and outstanding

23,248,532



23,724,412

 

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

(Unaudited and in thousands)

 



Six Months Ended



1/28/22



1/29/21

Cash flows from operating activities:







             Net income

$71,000



$184,680

             Depreciation and amortization

51,362



53,770

             Amortization of debt issuance costs

911



0

             Loss on disposition of property and equipment

2,737



1,933

             Gain on sale and leaseback transactions

0



(217,722)

             Share-based compensation

4,512



3,966

             Noncash lease expense

28,908



27,704

             Amortization of asset recognized from gain on sale and leaseback transaction

6,368



6,368

             (Increase) decrease in inventories

(15,563)



4,323

             Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

(11,237)



14,804

             Net changes in other assets and liabilities

(31,205)



41,490

                           Net cash provided by operating activities

107,793



121,316

Cash flows from investing activities:







             Purchase of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries

(29,763)



(29,224)

             Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

33



149,877

             Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(1,500)



(1,500)

                           Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(31,230)



119,153

Cash flows from financing activities:







              Payments under long-term debt

(50,049)



(75,049)

              (Taxes withheld) from issuance of share-based compensation awards

(2,546)



(1,999)

              Purchases and retirement of common stock

(34,230)



0

              Dividends on common stock

(54,622)



(31,578)

                           Net cash used in financing activities

(141,447)



(108,626)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(64,884)



131,843

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

144,593



436,996

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$79,709



$568,839

 

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)



Second Quarter Ended







1/28/22



1/29/21





Net Change in Company-Owned Units During Quarter:











     Cracker Barrel

0



0





     Maple Street Biscuit Company

1



1





    

Company-Owned Units in Operation at End of Quarter:











     Cracker Barrel

664



663





     Maple Street Biscuit Company

38



36









































Second Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended



1/28/22



1/29/21



1/28/22



1/29/21

Total revenue*: (In thousands)















      Restaurant

$644,542



$512,264



$1,248,820



$1,019,505

      Retail

206,038



155,916



375,424



287,146

      Total revenue

$850,580



$668,180



$1,624,244



$1,306,651

















Cost of goods sold* (exclusive of depreciation and rent): (In thousands)















      Restaurant

$176,940



$138,497



$334,727



$269,311

      Retail

103,879



84,615



186,255



151,046

      Total cost of goods sold

$280,819



$223,112



$520,982



$420,357

















  Average unit volume*: (In thousands)















      Restaurant

$970.7



$772.6



$1,880.8



$1,537.6

      Retail

310.3



235.2



565.4



433.1

      Total

$1,281.0



$1,007.8



$2,446.2



$1,970.7

Operating weeks*:



8,632



8,619



17,264



17,239



Note*: This information is for Cracker Barrel stores only and excludes Maple Street Biscuit Company







Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021



6 mo. 2022 vs. 6 mo. 2021



Comparable Cracker Barrel store sales period to period increase:









Restaurant

25.9%



22.5%



Retail

32.5%



30.9%













Number of Cracker Barrel locations in comparable store base

662



659

 

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP-basis operating results to non-GAAP operating results

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income and Earnings Per Share

In the accompanying press release, the Company makes reference to its second quarter fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 adjusted operating income and earnings per share. In regards to fiscal 2022, this reconciliation excludes non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on the sale and leaseback transactions and the related tax impact. In regards to fiscal 2021, this reconciliation excludes the gain on sale of assets from the sale-leaseback transaction that closed in the first quarter, non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on sale-leaseback transactions, expenses related to the proxy contest initiated by affiliates of Sardar Biglari in connection with the Company's 2020 annual meeting of shareholders, and the related tax impacts of these items. The Company believes excluding these items from its financial results provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's financial results and enhances comparability across periods. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income or earnings per share information prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Second Quarter Ended January 28, 2022



Six Months Ended January 28, 2022





As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted



As Reported

Adjustments

As Adjusted







(1) (2)







(1) (2)



Total Revenue



$862,260

-

$862,260



$1,647,190

-

$1,647,190

Store operating expense



772,133

(3,184)

768,949



1,473,240

(6,368)

1,466,872

General and administrative expense



43,463

-

43,463



84,373

-

84,373

Operating income



46,664

3,184

49,848



89,577

6,368

95,945

Interest expense



2,200

-

2,200



4,829

-

4,829

Income before income taxes



44,464

3,184

47,648



84,748

6,368

91,116

Provision for income taxes



6,840

748

7,588



13,748

1,496

15,244

Net income



$37,624

$2,436

$40,060



$71,000

$4,872

$75,872

Earnings per share – basic



$1.61

$0.10

$1.71



$3.03

$0.21

$3.24

Earnings per share – diluted



$1.60

$0.10

$1.71



$3.02

$0.21

$3.23



(1) Adjusted for the non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gain on sale and leaseback transactions

(2) Adjusted for the tax impacts of (1) above







Second Quarter Ended January 29, 2021



Six Months Ended January 29, 2021





As Reported

Adjustment

As Adjusted



As Reported

Adjustments

As Adjusted







(1) (2)







(1) (3) (4) (5)



Total Revenue



$677,169

-

$677,169



$1,323,623

-

$1,323,623

Store operating expense



628,817

(3,184)

625,633



1,216,323

(6,368)

1,209,955

General and administrative expense



33,957

-

33,957



73,521

(5,154)

68,367

Gain on sale and leaseback transaction



-

-

-



(217,722)

217,722

-

Operating income



14,395

3,184

17,579



251,501

(206,200)

45,301

Interest expense



10,815

-

10,815



21,530

-

21,530

Income before income taxes



3,580

3,184

6,764



229,971

(206,200)

23,771

(Income tax benefit) Provision for income taxes



(10,420)

530

(9,890)



45,291

(54,508)

(9,217)

Net income



$14,000

$2,654

$16,654



$184,680

($151,692)

$32,988

Earnings per share – basic



$0.59

$0.11

$0.70



$7.79

($6.40)

$1.39

Earnings per share – diluted



$0.59

$0.11

$0.70



$7.77

($6.38)

$1.39



(1) Adjusted for the non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gain on sale and leaseback transactions

(2) Adjusted for the tax impacts of (1) above

(3) Adjusted for proxy contest-related expenses

(4) Adjusted for the gain on sale of assets related to the sale-leaseback transaction

(5) Adjusted for the tax impacts of (1), (3), and (4) above

 

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP-basis operating results to non-GAAP operating results (Unaudited and in thousands)

EBITDA

In the accompanying press release, the Company makes reference to its second quarter fiscal 2021 and 2022 EBITDA. The Company defines EBITDA as net income excluding depreciation and amortization, non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on sale and leaseback transactions, interest expense and tax expense. The Company believes that presentation of EBITDA provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's operating performance and debt leverage metrics, and that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure, when combined with the primary presentation of net income, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of its operating performance. For 2021, the Company then excludes the gain on sale of assets from the sale-leaseback transaction that closed in the first quarter of 2021 and expenses related to the proxy contest initiated by affiliates of Sardar Biglari in connection with the Company's 2020 annual meeting of shareholders to calculate Adjusted EBITDA. The Company makes additional adjustments to EBITDA because the Company believes that excluding these items from Adjusted EBITDA enhances comparability across periods.   This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Second Quarter Ended

January 28, 2022



 Six Months Ended

January 28, 2022

Net Income



$            37,624



$              71,000

 (+) Depreciation & Amortization



25,574



51,362

 (+) Amortization of asset recognized from gain on sale and leaseback transactions



3,184



6,368

 (+) Interest Expense



2,200



4,829

 (+) Tax Expense



6,840



13,748

EBITDA



$            75,422



$           147,307

























Second Quarter Ended

January 29, 2021



Six Months Ended

January 29, 2021

Net Income



$            14,000



$           184,680

 (+) Depreciation & Amortization



27,419



53,770

 (+) Amortization of asset recognized from gain on sale and leaseback transactions



3,184



6,368

 (+) Interest Expense



10,815



21,530

 (+) Tax Expense



(10,420)



45,291

EBITDA



$            44,998



$           311,639

Adjustments









 (-) Gain on sale and leaseback transaction



-



(217,722)

 (+) Proxy contest-related expenses



-



5,154

Adjusted EBITDA



$            44,998



$             99,071

 

Reconciliation of GAAP-basis Operating Income Margin outlook to non-GAAP Operating Income Margin outlook

In the accompanying press release, the Company provides its current outlook for adjusted operating income margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.  The Company's adjusted operating income margin outlook excludes the expected non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on the sale and leaseback transactions.  The Company believes presenting its current outlook for adjusted operating income margin that excludes these items provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's expected margin performance and enhances comparability with the Company's historical results. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income margin outlook reported in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Reported to Adjusted Operating Income Margin Outlook

% of Total Revenue





Reported Operating Income Margin Outlook

4.6%

Non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gain on sale and leaseback transactions

0.4%

Adjusted Operating Income Margin Outlook

5.0%

 

Investor Contact:

Jessica Hazel



(615) 235-4367





Media Contact: 

Heidi Pearce



(615) 235-4135

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cracker-barrel-reports-second-quarter-fiscal-2022-results-301486934.html

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.