TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jason Campbell, Senior Director of Business Development and Marketing for ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), has been selected by a panel of experts as one of Crain's New York Business 2021 Notables in Marketing and PR. The 2021 list of Crain's New York Business sought to salute the talented professionals who are especially skilled at gauging sentiment, crafting stories, and reaching audiences. Hailing from an array of firms across a variety of sectors, these accomplished individuals represent the leading edge of their industries.
Jason Campbell has nearly 15 years of experience and broad knowledge of clinical programs and services, multi-channel marketing, mergers and acquisitions, direct marketing, online marketing, social media, brand development, website strategy and development, lead generation, provider engagement, sales, and partnership marketing and physician relations. Mr. Campbell helped pioneer and shape marketing innovations for both community medicine and academic medicine healthcare sectors. He fosters a data-driven culture, driving actionable insights by utilizing high-end data analytics and visualization to make informed decisions that foster growth for ENTA. Mr. Campbell currently oversees Business Development and Marketing at ENTA. In this role, Mr. Campbell handles strategic planning, business development, marketing, and the establishment of key metrics related to patient volume and revenue growth, as well as special projects in support of various corporate initiatives.
In an effort to find the best and brightest publicity storytellers, Crain's experts consulted with trusted sources in the marketing and public relations fields and in the New York City business world. Nominations submitted by individuals and companies in the metropolitan area were meticulously vetted. Ultimately, the honorees were selected for their professional achievements and their involvement with industry and community organizations.
"We at ENTA couldn't be prouder of Jason," noted Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA. "From day one, Jason's entrepreneurial spirit and drive have yielded amazing results for ENTA, as we grew from just three offices in 1998 to 44 offices across New York and New Jersey today. Jason builds and leads our dynamic, multi-faceted teams of marketing strategists who have enabled ENTA to be recognized across our vast footprint as the largest and most respected ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology practice in the country."
About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:
ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 46 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.
