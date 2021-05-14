BOSTON, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced featured speakers and partners for its Low-code Marathon taking place online for two hours daily from June 1 – 14, 2021. The Low-code Marathon is a 10-day business event designed to guide IT and digital leaders on how to build a successful digital-first organization using low-code/no-code technology.
The Low-code Marathon features an exciting agenda and lineup of speakers, panelists and practical case studies focused on all aspects of creating digital-first organizations. Session hosts will demonstrate low-code/no-code use cases for different industries, including financial services, manufacturing, professional services, telecom, high tech, insurance, healthcare and more. The full event agenda, which is being updated regularly, can be found here.
LOW-CODE MARATHON SPEAKER HIGHLIGHTS
Featured Speaker: Lyndsey Scott is an American model, actress and software developer. Lyndsey was the first African American model to sign an exclusive runway contract with Calvin Klein. Between modeling assignments, she writes mobile apps for iOS devices. She has been credited for challenging the stereotypes about models and computer programmers, and for inspiring young women to code. Lyndsey will present on Challenging Stereotypes in Business and IT.
Forrester Keynote: John Bratincevic is a Senior Analyst at Forrester focused on citizen developers, low-code development platforms, and digital process automation. Prior to joining Forrester, John was co-founder and principal at Calabash, a Lean process consulting firm, where he used low-code development platforms to deliver transformational process improvement projects in over 20 industries and for some of the world's largest companies. John will present on Democratizing Development: The Digital Workforce of the Future.
Featured Speaker: Isaac Sacolick is a best-selling author and digital transformation influencer. Isaac is a successful CIO leading digital transformation, innovation, agile, and data science programs. Transformed underperforming businesses by investing in strategic technologies, enabling agile practices, outsourcing commodity services and establishing performance metrics. Isaac will present on Driving Digital: The Leader's Guide to Business Transformation Through Technology.
Featured Speaker: Rear Admiral Chris Parry, CBE PhD Churchill College, Cambridge. Dr Chris Parry is a leading UK thinker and writer, well known commentator and best-selling author, who shares his expertise on operational strategy, future technological, geo-political, and human trends. He now runs his own strategic forecasting company and is an academic with a PhD in Behavioral and Organizational Psychology. He will be presenting on Leading a Digital-first Culture.
Featured Speaker: Katherine Kostereva is founder and CEO of Creatio. For the past 20 years, Katherine has been helping organizations accelerate their customer-facing and operational processes through automation. Katherine has been named Top 25 SaaS Influencers: Ones to Watch in 2021, Top 50 SaaS CEOs and Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS in 2018-2020, and more. Katherine will present an Introduction to Creating a Low-code Company: What it is and Why Now?
Low-code Marathon Registration is free and still open!
About Low-Code Marathon
A premier 10-day business event to guide IT and digital leaders on how to build a successful digital-first organization using low-code/no-code technology. Follow conversations during the event on Twitter at #CreatioLowCodeMarathon.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at http://www.creatio.com.
