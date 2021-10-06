BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creation Technologies, an end-to-end, scalable Global Electronic Manufacturing Services provider, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of IEC Electronics Corp.
"This is a significant acquisition for Creation Technologies. IEC has built a strong reputation for service and a prestigious customer franchise with particular strengths in Aerospace & Defense," said Stephen P. DeFalco, Chairman and CEO of Creation Technologies. "This deepens our commitment to serving medium volume/high reliability customers in Aerospace & Defense, Medical, and Tech Industrial markets."
"This is a powerful combination which will provide great opportunities for our customers and employees," said Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President and CEO of IEC. "I look forward to working with the team on a smooth transition."
The acquisition adds locations in Newark, NY, Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM that complement Creation's other 12 sites in the USA, Canada, Mexico, and China. The acquisition also expands Creation's portfolio of service offerings with the addition of IEC's capabilities in Precision Machining, Interconnect (cable and harness), and Analytical Laboratory Testing solutions.
About Creation Technologies
Creation Technologies (http://www.creationtech.com) provides total electronics product lifecycle solutions, including turnkey design, rapid prototyping, manufacturing and fulfillment to its customers around the world. Since 1991, Creation has been focused on making it easy for OEMs to 'say yes' to their customers. The company of over 4,400 people operates 15 manufacturing locations, two design centers and a rapid prototyping center in the USA, Canada, Mexico and China. Its OEM customers are in the Aerospace & Defense, Medical, and Tech Industrial markets.
