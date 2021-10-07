BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code/low-code platform for process management and CRM, has been a trusted partner for Leroy Merlin for customer service automation since 2017. When the retailer decided to streamline internal workflows through simplified communication for 40,000 employees across 109 stores in Eastern Europe, they scaled with Creatio's no-code platform.
Continuous improvement is in the Leroy's Merlin's DNA. The most recent project was aimed at optimizing the interaction between employees and the internal support team. The goals of the project were focused on streamlining internal case submission and status tracking, optimizing the workload of internal support resources, boosting the quality of communication and overall experience with the internal clients.
Upon evaluating a range of options, Leroy Merlin decided to extend Creatio's functionality with a chatbot and service workflows from the Creatio Marketplace. Creatio's marketplace partner Beesender carried out the deployment. The company has deep expertise in creating robotic assistants while specializing in developing ready-to-use chatbots for Creatio. A dedicated Leroy Merlin team also participated in the project.
"The project brought immense improvements, and it took only four months from the first call to the partner to the actual launch. This includes the time for finalizing the chatbot's logic after demonstrating it to the users," Evgeniy Lobov, Business Applications Manager at Leroy Merlin.
Instead of contacting the centralized helpdesk, Leroy Merlin employees now use messengers, which are integrated with Creatio. Today, 25% of employees regularly contact support with internal requests through a chatbot. Case registration, categorization thanks to Creatio ML module, request for additional info, case processing, resolution, and feedback requests are now fully automated.
The retailer now focuses on increasing adoption of new communication channels across the company and expanding ML usage to process pictures attached for additional information.
"Chatbot implementation has had a very positive impact on our workflows. We launched a complex and large-scale project in just four months, simplifying the work for thousands of our employees. It motivates us to develop the solution further, implement new exciting tools and achieve even better results," Evgeniy Lobov, Business Applications Manager at Leroy Merlin.
Creatio helps organizations create no-code companies by providing a platform that allows for automating business ideas in minutes. The company combines an intuitive low-code/no-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises.
To further accelerate operations, Creatio offers a composable approach to app development and workflow automation. Creatio's out-of-the-box functionality eliminates the need to build core modules for apps from scratch. Its pre-configured modules have common core functions needed for several apps, and they can be reused to develop different solutions more quickly. This way, users can repurpose prebuilt or newly-developed modules, plug-ins, and entire applications to rapidly create necessary solutions.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.
About Leroy Merlin
LEROY MERLIN is a part of GROUP ADEO which boasts a workforce of 89,000 employees, 32 autonomous companies in 13 countries dedicated to 15 retail chains. It has a customer base of 300 million household customers, a turnover in 2015 of 17.9 billion euros (inc. tax) and 3.6% annual growth. As the founding enterprise of ADEO, LEROY MERLIN specialises in sales of products and solutions, and in doing so, makes a unique commitment: to provide home improvement solutions tailored to each customer's specific needs.
