BURNSVILLE, Minn., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creative Graphics, Inc., a print and digital marketing company, recently rebranded as CG Marketing Group. Though the company has offered print services and promotional products since 1979, it has seen greater growth in the last decade thanks to its expansion into digital marketing services approximately 7 years ago.
"We've evolved by listening to our customer's needs and providing a broader mix of solutions to help them compete in today's marketplace," said Mark Schmidtbauer, Owner of CG Marketing Group. "This name change helps us accurately align our identity with all of the products and services we currently deliver."
The company has updated its name, logo, and overall aesthetic, but Schmidtbauer assures current customers and associates that everything else will be operating business as usual.
"Our ownership, staff, and location will not be changing. The same great people you've worked with are still here and striving to deliver the variety of marketing services every business needs."
About CG Marketing Group
CG Marketing Group is a talented team of creatives and strategists who help businesses with digital marketing, print solutions, and promotional products and apparel. To sum us up in a single word — Scrappy. We're always eager to branch out and apply new tactics to create successful campaigns. Our crew works hard to bring you results, show our value, and keep our clients happy, by providing exceptional customer service.
