SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reyes' experience in the meetings and incentives industry and her strengths in marketing and networking support Creative Group's business development growth strategy. She is a keen listener, adept at building rapport and connecting her clients' needs to a variety of custom solutions.
"My operations experience in the incentive and events industry is a clear asset and will be a great springboard in helping my clients create live, hybrid and virtual events – something I'm really excited about," says Reyes.
Creative Group offers innovative sales and channel incentive solutions and reward and recognition programs, as well as event management and experience design for meetings, product launches, trade shows, user conferences and group travel incentives.
About Briana Reyes
Reyes held previous business development roles with Unifirst Corporation and Synegen, Inc., where she significantly grew her client base and developed, launched, and nurtured a new product line. Briana received her bachelor's degree in Public Relations from Illinois State University, and has additional certifications in wedding and event planning, and intercultural communications and global marketing.
About Creative Group
Creative Group, a Direct Travel company, is a full-service performance improvement company that delivers results by inspiring people to thrive. The company specializes in engagement, incentive and recognition solutions, and end-to-end meeting and event management. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honored with multiple SITE Crystal Awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.
Creative Group was founded in 1970 and serves clients in technology, financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, automotive, hospitality and more. Employing over 170 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in San Francisco (Emeryville), Detroit, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. Creative Group was acquired by Direct Travel in 2015. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com
