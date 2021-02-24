ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Strack Group, a venture capital firm founded by serial entrepreneur Peter Strack, announced today that Chris James has joined its Board of Advisors.
James is a multi-talented, proven business leader who has achieved success in many diverse endeavors, from film to music to entrepreneurship. His out-of-the-box, creative instinct adds another layer of depth to The Strack Group's Board of Advisors.
"The Strack Group is selective yet bullish on investing in rapidly growing companies who have a demand for an exit," said Strack. "Chris James knows innovation, and he brings a wealth of creative thinking to our projects."
James is currently involved in Battle Approved Motors, a startup creating elite UTVs. He's also the creator and producer of the successful extreme sports film series "Mod Kids USA," which is available on Prime Video.
The Strack Group's Board of Advisors welcomes James not just because of his recent projects. He's accomplished in the entertainment industry both as a musician and on the business side for over 30 years.
James has run three highly successful UK and US-based record labels. He managed Phil Manzaneraʼs (of Roxy Music fame) recording studios and served as Label Manager for Bull & Butcherʼs UK Division. He co-founded and managed Billboard Top 5 jazz label Internal Bass and Billboard Top 2 jazz group Down To The Bone. James also has a Number 1 record in Japan as a recording artist. Combined, he sold more than 4.7 million units.
As a creative individual with a background in the music industry himself, Strack sees the value in James's experience outside the corporate world. Strack graduated from Full Sail University with a degree in sound engineering.
"You need someone creative that can see from a different vantage point," said Strack. "It's important in today's device-driven market."
About The Strack Group
The Strack Group is a venture capital firm that invests in later-stage companies in the industries of real estate, insurance, technology, and services. The firm specializes in investing in, evolving, and then positioning owners to exit in companies that show high potential to scale their platform to large audiences. It was founded by serial entrepreneur Peter Strack. Learn more at https://www.thestrackgroup.com.
About Peter Strack
Peter Strack is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for building businesses and mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs. He co-founded Alliance Reservations Network (alliancereservations.com), a travel technology company. ARN was acquired by RCI, a company owned by Wyndham Destinations, in 2019 for $92 million. While still heavily involved in Alliance Reservations Network, he founded The Strack Group to share his experience and pursue new projects. Learn more at https://peterstrack.com.
Media Contact
Kate Kozrya, The Strack Group, +1 4077185855, kate@thestrackgroup.com
SOURCE The Strack Group