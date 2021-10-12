GLEN ARM, Md., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creekside Digital, the nation's leading provider of standards-compliant still image digitization services, today announced that they have been awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) by the General Services Administration. A GSA MAS Schedule is a long-term contract spanning across government agencies.
The GSA has approved Creekside Digital to participate as a prime contractor for awards in Special Item Number 518210DC – Document Conversion Services.
Most importantly, Creekside Digital's MAS Schedule contains specific CLINs for digitization services performed at a FADGI 3-Star level of quality across all metrics. Creekside Digital is the first and so far, the only prime contractor providing these services via GSA MAS Schedule. CLINs for FADGI 3-Star and M-19-21 compliant document scanning via auto-document feed (ADF) digitization are included in the Schedule.
FADGI is a series of technical imaging guidelines originating from the cultural heritage community. As a Federal contractor who has performed FADGI 3-Star compliant imaging services for our nation's leading cultural institutions for many years, it was logical for Creekside Digital to expand its footprint to accommodate the newly required digitization specifications for Permanent Records under the National Archives and Records Administration's OMB-19-21.
"We're specialists who have been performing huge-scale FADGI 3-Star compliant digitization for highly selective Federal customers for a long time and have built an exemplary record of past performance, so it was natural for us to expand our services footprint to support M-19-21 for Permanent Records digitization. It's essentially the same set of technical requirements as FADGI 3-Star, the standard upon which our entire company has been based for years," said Jim Studnicki, Creekside Digital's Founder and President. "Because adherence to this level of quality is now required by regulations for all Permanent Records produced by all agencies, we anticipate massive demand for these services, and this new GSA MAS Schedule lets us service more agencies, more quickly. We have heard multiple agencies stating that they believe there are currently no vendors able to digitize their records in accordance with these stringent specifications, but as one can see from award of this Schedule, that's definitely not the case. M-19-21 is bringing a new era of demonstrable quality and accountability to the document conversion industry, and we're thrilled to provide a critical part of the solution."
