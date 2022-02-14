NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the industry trade association that exclusively represents the $5 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, is pleased to announce that it will reconvene its annual High Yield, Distressed Assets (HYDRA) & Servicing Conference on March 31 in New York City. The HYDRA & Servicing Conference is a one-day event gathering industry leaders across the country to discuss opportunities in the commercial real estate debt market, with a focus on today's higher-yielding opportunities.
The HYDRA & Servicing Conference planning committee is comprised of senior leaders in the market:
- Stacy Ackermann, Partner & Practice Area Leader – Finance, K&L Gates LLP
- Thanh Bui, Managing Director, Clarion Partners
- Richard Carlson, Senior Vice President, Credit Ratings, DBRS Morningstar
- Andrea Helm, Senior Vice President, PNC/Midland Loan Services
- Niral Shah, Managing Director, Head of Servicing Operations, Rialto Capital Advisors
- Samir Teipaul, Principal, Square Mile Capital Management LLC
The conference program will explore relevant trends and topics facing the industry, including:
- Subordinate Debt
- Serving Up Distress: Unique Characteristics and Opportunities in Pandemic-Era Asset Management
- Brick and Mortar vs. Virtual: Trends and Outlook in Office
- NYC's Post-COVID Comeback
- Debt Funds & Alternative Lenders
When:
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Where:
New York Athletic Club
180 Central Park South
New York, NY, 10019
Registration:
"Investor interest in commercial real estate debt is at an all-time high, following a strong recovery for the industry last year," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, CREFC. "We expect momentum to continue this year, with ample demand for and sources of CRE capital and liquidity; all of which translates to strong debt origination volume in 2022. I look forward to gathering in New York once again to discuss the opportunities that lie ahead."
The health and safety of conference attendees are a top priority for CREFC. All CREFC events follow applicable CDC, federal, state, local and venue rules and regulations as it relates to COVID-19. Proof of vaccination will be required to attend CREFC's HYDRA & Servicing Conference in-person. Live stream attendance options are available. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Caitlin Adams at cadams@crefc.org for more information.
To learn more about CREFC's upcoming conferences and events, please visit: https://bit.ly/3GPDMJB
About CREFC
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the commercial real estate finance industry with member firms including balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers and rating agencies, among others. CREFC promotes liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acts as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants.
