SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Among a flurry of new hires, the top of the organizational chart of Crestwood Associates is getting a makeover, as well. Most notably, a new CRO and COO. John Gabrys (formerly COO) will be taking over as Chief Revenue Officer, and Bryan Banner (former Practice Director) will be stepping into the Chief Operating Officer role.
"Bryan and John have been an integral part of the Crestwood team for many years. Their reputation in the industry is outstanding and they are respected by all within our organization. We remain well positioned for continued outstanding support of our clients' mission and this cannot happen without their hard work, dedication and manic focus on the end result." Tim Thompson (CEO)
Crestwood Associates has always aimed to innovate in the midmarket ERP VAR space, and this move is a continuation of that goal. As CRO, Gabrys provides a strategic vision for organizational growth, and will focus his efforts solely on pursuing new technologies to complement Crestwood's existing offerings. As with most things the company does, this transition was done with Crestwood's clients in mind. More resources will now be dedicated to providing the industry's best customer service and solving our client's most complex problems.
To fill the large shoes left by Gabrys, a worthy successor is being shifted to COO, Bryan Banner. Banner has decades of experience in professional services, making him the logical choice. Crestwood Associates has always been, and will continue to be, a services-based business.
This shift will not affect the timing of any ongoing projects or initiatives – the biggest changes will be adding additional staff to support the expanding business.
About Crestwood Associates, LLC
Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, Crestwood Associates is a premier Cloud Service Provider (CSP), Gold-Certified Microsoft Dynamics Partner, 10-time President's Club Award Winner, and 2017 Inner Circle recipient. In addition, Crestwood was honored to be chosen as Acumatica's US Partner of the Year in 2016 and 2017, and a member of Acumatica's President's Club for 2018 and 2019, Manufacturing Partner of the Year in 2019, with numerous Acumatica MVP awards spread amongst our team. Crestwood delivers a variety of business solutions, including: Acumatica Cloud ERP, Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Dynamics SL, Microsoft Dynamics CRM (now called Dynamics 365 for Sales), Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, and Greentree applications. From accounting and financial reporting, to CRM, manufacturing, distribution, payroll and human resources, Crestwood Associates provides the tools and services that help businesses perform above and beyond the competition. The Crestwood team is comprised of over 45 certified professionals who provide in-depth industry experience and functional expertise.
Why Crestwood?
Crestwood Associates enjoys consistent growth due to an unwavering commitment to creating expert end users. During planning, implementation, and maintenance, Crestwood's clients have access to an unparalleled level of support and guidance from their account managers, instructional how-to videos, an extensive library of informative blog posts, both free and premium live training, and more. Many expert associates are chosen throughout the year to present at industry events, such as GPUG Summit, Acumatica Summit, BDO events, various conferences, and more.
Media Contact
Amber Tselios, Crestwood Associates, 4073080451, atselios@crestwood.com
SOURCE Crestwood Associates