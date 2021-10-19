FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, a top international crisis communications agency, has hired veteran crisis management and public affairs expert Dave Quast as Senior Vice President. Quast will guide high-profile clients from across the globe from the firm's recently opened Los Angeles office.
Dave provides strategic counsel to organizations and executives around crisis management, corporate reputation, and public affairs. Dave has led communications initiatives on Capitol Hill, at a Fortune 10 consumer products company, and at an AmLaw 100 law firm. He has also worked at some of the country's leading corporate advisories, including most recently as senior vice president in the Corporate Reputation practice at FTI Consulting.
"Dave's experience providing senior counsel to clients in nearly every sector, particularly in highly regulated and often misunderstood industries, will be invaluable to fuel our expansion on the West Coast and internationally as well," said Red Banyan CEO and Founder Evan Nierman. "We are thrilled to welcome Dave Quast to the team and know that he will be an asset to the companies who partner with Red Banyan for exceptional crisis PR support."
Since its launch in late 2010, Red Banyan has continued to grow, establishing itself as one of the leading crisis PR agencies in the United States. Red Banyan provides crisis management, litigation support, media relations, and other strategic communications services to a variety of national and global clients.
"Red Banyan is one of the most sought-after crisis communications consultancies in the country because Evan Nierman is a visionary who leads with integrity," Quast said. "I am proud to join this world-class team and look forward to expanding the agency's crisis and reputation management capabilities and presence on the West Coast."
Dave Quast is also a long-time adjunct professor at the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Puget Sound, a master's degree from the University of Essex (UK), and he attended the Georgetown University Law Center.
About Red Banyan
Red Banyan is a top crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at http://www.redbanyan.com.
