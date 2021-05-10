NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, today announced that Megan Clarken, CEO, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.criteo.com. A replay of the presentation will subsequently be available.

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,500 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. 

