DENVER, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Critigen has added Matt Sheehan to the company's team, in the role of Geospatial Innovation Director. Sheehan will play a vital role in the company's continued expansion into the geospatial 2.0 market, particularly for electric, gas, water/wastewater utilities, transportation and local government.
Sheehan brings nearly three decades experience in the geospatial industry to Critigen. Most recently, he served as a geospatial consultant to WhyofThere where he advanced GIS 2.0 solutions by working with product, sales and marketing teams, as well as policy makers. Prior to that role, Sheehan was the geospatial solutions director for Hexagon Geospatial, in addition to serving as the chief technology officer for WebMapSolution.
Says Critigen Chief Executive Officer Jeff Haight, "Matt brings a depth of expertise to Critigen, having served in previous roles as business solutions director, geospatial architect, chief technology officer, and application developer. As Critigen works closely with customers and partners, Matt will bring his years of professional GIS experience to help drive the industry forward to a more accessible and powerful future."
With growing demands for Esri's ArcGIS Enterprise Platform and open-source solutions, Critigen is working closely with its premier partners — Esri, SAP, and Salesforce — to ensure a seamless transition for existing geospatial users. In addition, Critigen is working on new solutions to support the expanding needs for those new to geospatial in government, business, and non-profit organizations.
"Geospatial is in the midst of a revolution, thanks to several digital trends converging at the same time," says Sheehan. "The maturity of AI and machine learning, new sensors and drones, and the ubiquitous use of web and mobile have resulted in more organizations than ever leveraging location-based data. Geospatial 2.0 enables greater access and analysis of this data, allowing organizations to better serve customers with safety, security, and reliability." Sheehan can be followed on Twitter and reached on LinkedIn.
Critigen is a global leader in technology consulting and geospatial systems development. The company leverages location data, business intelligence, and integrated systems to drive enterprise collaboration and business performance for our public and private clients. With top-tier partnerships and a full-lifecycle approach, Critigen delivers all components of a geospatial program: data collection, spatial processing, analytics and intelligence, visualization, application development, and mobile solutions.
