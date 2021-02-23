Crocs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crocs, Inc.)

 By Crocs, Inc.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We achieved record fourth quarter revenues and profitability and finished 2020 with very strong brand momentum. We are looking forward to an exceptional 2021 with accelerated revenue growth as we invest in digital, China, and our supply chain to support future growth. I am confident in our ability to continue to deliver outstanding profitability and strong cash flow. The Crocs brand has never been stronger and I am very excited about our future."

Amounts referred to as "Adjusted" are Non-GAAP measures and include adjustments that are described under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures." A reconciliation of these amounts to their GAAP counterparts are contained in the schedules below.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Highest quarterly revenues in company history were achieved in the fourth quarter.
  • Record 2020 revenues of $1.4 billion increased 12.6% over last year.
  • Digital sales, which includes sales through our company-owned website, third party marketplaces, and e-tailers, grew 50.2% in 2020 to represent 41.5% of revenue versus 31.1% last year with growth in all regions.
  • Direct-to-consumer comparable sales, which includes retail and e-commerce, increased 39.2% in 2020.
  • 2020 operating margin rose from 10.5% to 15.4% and adjusted operating margin grew from 11.6% to 18.9%.
  • Full year diluted EPS was $4.56 per share. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted EPS doubled to $3.22.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Results 

  • Revenues were $411.5 million, an increase of 56.5% from the same period last year, or 56.1% on a constant currency basis. E-commerce revenues grew 92.0%, wholesale revenues rose 52.2%, and retail comparable store sales increased 40.9%.
  • Gross margin of 55.7% increased 770 basis points compared to 48.0% in the same period last year. Adjusted gross margin of 56.0% rose 670 basis points from the same period last year.
  • SG&A expenses of $164.5 million increased from $117.9 million in the same period last year and SG&A as a percent of revenues improved by 480 basis points to 40.0%. Adjusted SG&A improved to 34.9% of revenues versus 44.4% for the same period last year.
  • Income from operations increased 673.5% to $64.6 million from $8.4 million for the same period last year. Operating margin rose to 15.7% from 3.2%. Adjusted income from operations rose 576.9% to $87.0 million and adjusted operating margin was 21.1% compared to 4.9% for the same period last year.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased to $2.69 compared to $0.29 for the same period last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were exceptional at $1.06 compared to $0.12 for the same period last year.

2020 Operating Results

  • Revenues were $1,386.0 million, an increase of 12.6% from the same period last year, or 13.5% on a constant currency basis. E-commerce revenues grew 58.2%, wholesale revenues rose 5.6%, and retail comparable store sales grew 21.2%.
  • Gross margin of 54.1% increased 400 basis points compared to 50.1% last year. Adjusted gross margin of 54.6% rose 350 basis points from last year.
  • SG&A expenses of $535.8 million increased from $488.4 million last year and SG&A as a percent of revenues improved by 100 basis points to 38.7%. Adjusted SG&A improved to 35.6% of revenues versus 39.5% for the same period last year.
  • Income from operations increased 66.4% to $214.1 million from $128.6 million last year. Operating margin rose 490 basis points to 15.4%. Adjusted income from operations rose 83.6% to $262.6 million and adjusted operating margin was 18.9% compared to 11.6% last year.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 174.7% to $4.56 compared to $1.66 last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share doubled to $3.22 compared to $1.61 for the same period last year.

2020 Geographic Summary

  • Americas: Revenues of $863.6 million increased 35.7% on a constant currency basis.
  • Asia Pacific: Revenues of $278.5 million decreased 19.2% on a constant currency basis.
  • EMEA: Revenues of $243.7 million increased 1.5% on a constant currency basis.

2020 Channel Summary

  • Wholesale: Revenues increased 5.6% to $692.9 million compared to $656.2 million for the same period last year.
  • Retail: Revenues decreased 3.8% to $334.0 million compared to $347.4 million for the same period last year due to COVID-19 store closures.
  • E-commerce: Revenues increased 58.2% to $359.0 million compared to $227.0 million for the same period last year.
  • Digital sales grew 50.2% to 41.5% of total revenues versus 31.1% for the same period last year.
  • Direct-to-consumer comparable sales grew 39.2% compared to 16.0% for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • Cash and cash equivalents were $135.8 million as of December 31, 2020, up from $108.3 million as of December 31, 2019.
  • Inventories increased to $175.1 million as of December 31, 2020 compared to $172.0 million as of December 31, 2019.
  • Cash provided by operating activities rose 196.7% to $266.9 million during 2020 compared to $90.0 million during 2019.
  • Capital expenditures were $42.0 million during 2020 compared to $36.6 million during 2019.
  • Borrowings at December 31, 2020 were $180.0 million. Our liquidity position remains strong with $319.4 million in available borrowing capacity.

Share Repurchase Activity

During the fourth quarter of 2020, we repurchased 1.7 million shares of our common stock for $131.7 million, which included a $125 million accelerated share repurchase ("ASR"). For the full year, we repurchased 3.2 million shares of our common stock for $170.8 million. Including the impact of the final ASR share delivery in January 2021, the average price for share repurchase in 2020 was $46.50 per share. At year end, $337.8 million of our $1.0 billion share repurchase authorization remained available for future repurchases.

Financial Outlook

First Quarter 2021

With respect to the first quarter of 2021, we expect:

  • Revenue growth to be between 40% and 50% compared to first quarter 2020 revenues of $281.2 million
  • Non-GAAP adjustments of approximately $3 million related to distribution center investments that will impact gross margin
  • Adjusted operating margin to be between 17% and 18%

Full Year 2021

With respect to 2021, we expect:

  • Revenue growth to be between 20% and 25% compared to 2020 revenues of $1,386.0 million
  • Non-GAAP adjustments of approximately $12 to $15 million related to distribution center investments that will impact gross margin
  • Adjusted operating margin to be between 18% and 19%
  • GAAP tax rate of approximately 25% and non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 16% to 18%
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $100 to $130 million for supply chain investments to support growth

Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 results is scheduled for today, February 23, 2021, at 8:30 am ET. To receive conference call details, please register at the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. The webcast will also be available live and on replay through February 23, 2022 at this site.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2021, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding full year and first quarter 2021 financial outlook and future profitability, cash flows, and brand strength. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: current global financial conditions; the effect of competition in our industry; our ability to effectively manage our future growth or declines in revenues; changing consumer preferences; our ability to maintain and expand revenues and gross margin; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plans; our ability to develop and sell new products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights; the effect of potential adverse currency exchange rate fluctuations and other international operating risks; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review that section and all other disclosures appearing in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information in this document speaks as of February 23, 2021. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, any estimate regarding revenues, margins, capital expenditures, or SG&A, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenues

$

411,506





$

262,979





$

1,385,951





$

1,230,593



Cost of sales

182,422





136,741





636,003





613,537



Gross profit

229,084





126,238





749,948





617,056



Selling, general and administrative expenses

164,453





117,882





535,824





488,407



Income from operations

64,631





8,356





214,124





128,649



Foreign currency gains (losses), net

306





(430)





(1,128)





(1,323)



Interest income

26





108





215





601



Interest expense

(1,149)





(1,893)





(6,742)





(8,636)



Other income (expense), net

(391)





79





510





31



Income before income taxes

63,423





6,220





206,979





119,322



Income tax benefit

(119,907)





(13,693)





(105,882)





(175)



Net income

$

183,330





$

19,913





$

312,861





$

119,497



Net income per common share:















Basic

$

2.75





$

0.29





$

4.64





$

1.70



Diluted

$

2.69





$

0.29





$

4.56





$

1.66



Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

66,729





68,441





67,386





70,357



Diluted

68,054





69,843





68,544





71,771



















Gross margin

55.7

%



48.0

%



54.1

%



50.1

%

Operating margin

15.7

%



3.2

%



15.4

%



10.5

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues

40.0

%



44.8

%



38.7

%



39.7

%

 

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

EARNINGS PER SHARE

(in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Numerator:















Net income

$

183,330





$

19,913





$

312,861





$

119,497



Denominator:















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

66,729





68,441





67,386





70,357



Plus: Dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units

1,325





1,402





1,158





1,414



Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

68,054





69,843





68,544





71,771



















Net income per common share:















Basic

$

2.75





$

0.29





$

4.64





$

1.70



Diluted

$

2.69





$

0.29





$

4.56





$

1.66



 

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and par value amounts)





December 31,



2020



2019

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

135,802





$

108,253



Restricted cash — current

1,542





1,500



Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $21,093 and $18,797, respectively

149,847





108,199



Inventories

175,121





172,028



Income taxes receivable

1,857





1,341



Other receivables

10,816





8,711



Prepaid expenses and other assets

17,856





25,350



Total current assets

492,841





425,382



Property and equipment, net

57,467





47,405



Intangible assets, net

37,636





47,095



Goodwill

1,719





1,578



Deferred tax assets, net

350,784





24,747



Restricted cash

1,929





2,292



Right-of-use assets

167,421





182,228



Other assets

8,926





8,075



Total assets

$

1,118,723





$

738,802











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

112,778





$

95,754



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

126,704





108,677



Income taxes payable

5,038





4,207



Current operating lease liabilities

47,064





48,585



Total current liabilities

291,584





257,223



Long-term income taxes payable

205,974





4,522



Long-term borrowings

180,000





205,000



Long-term operating lease liabilities

146,401





140,148



Other liabilities

4,131





4



Total liabilities

828,090





606,897



Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 105.0 million and 104.0 million issued, 65.9

million and 68.2 million shares outstanding, respectively

105





104



Treasury stock, at cost, 39.1 million and 35.8 million shares, respectively

(688,849)





(546,208)



Additional paid-in capital

482,385





495,903



Retained earnings

553,346





240,485



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(56,354)





(58,379)



Total stockholders' equity

290,633





131,905



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,118,723





$

738,802



 

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)





Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$

312,861





$

119,497



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

27,619





24,213



Operating lease cost

61,583





60,142



Inventory donations

8,994





109



Provision for doubtful accounts, net

5,779





1,566



Share-based compensation

16,361





14,412



Unrealized foreign currency gain, net

126





(1,140)



Loss (gain) on disposals of assets

340





(213)



Asset impairments

21,071







Deferred taxes

(325,061)





(16,259)



Other non-cash items

4,841





(1,072)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net of allowances

(47,045)





(15,015)



Inventories

(13,462)





(48,156)



Prepaid expenses and other assets

5,007





(4,012)



Accounts payable

23,229





6,032



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

22,358





13,265



Operating lease liabilities

(61,178)





(64,313)



Income taxes

203,479





902



Cash provided by operating activities

266,902





89,958



Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property, equipment, and software

(42,033)





(36,576)



Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

463





616



Other

(192)





(276)



Cash used in investing activities

(41,762)





(36,236)



Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from borrowings

210,000





315,000



Repayments of borrowings

(235,000)





(230,000)



Dividends — Series A convertible preferred stock (1)





(2,985)



Repurchases of common stock

(170,832)





(147,190)



Other

(2,206)





(3,463)



Cash used in financing activities

(198,038)





(68,638)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

126





(569)



Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

27,228





(15,485)



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — beginning of year

112,045





127,530



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — end of year

$

139,273





$

112,045











Cash paid for interest

$

6,658





$

7,519



Cash paid for income taxes

20,816





16,050





(1)  Represents $3.0 million paid to induce conversion of the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock to common stock during the year ended 

      December 31, 2019.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present "Non-GAAP cost of sales," "Non-GAAP gross profit," "Non-GAAP gross margin," "Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses," "Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin," "Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP net income," "Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted," and "Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share," which are non-GAAP financial measures. We also present future period guidance for "Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin" and "Non-GAAP effective tax rate." Non-GAAP results and guidance exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our consolidated financial statements for the periods presented.

We also present certain information related to our current period results of operations through "constant currency," which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be viewed as a supplement to our results of operations and presentation of reportable segments under GAAP. Constant currency represents current period results that have been retranslated using exchange rates used in the prior year comparative period. We believe the use of constant currency enhances the visibility of the underlying business trends excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

We use non-GAAP results to assist in comparing business trends from period to period on a consistent basis in communications with the board of directors, stockholders, analysts, and investors concerning our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of our consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance and trends. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, we believe it is helpful to evaluate our results excluding the impacts of excluding the impacts of various adjustments relating to special or nonrecurring items. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES



Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation:





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



(in thousands)

GAAP revenues

$

411,506





$

262,979





$

1,385,951





$

1,230,593



















GAAP cost of sales

$

182,422





$

136,741





$

636,003





$

613,537



New distribution centers (1)

(1,550)





(3,413)





(4,186)





(11,394)



COVID-19 inventory write-off (2)









(2,396)







Other





84





(119)





(91)



Total adjustments

(1,550)





(3,329)





(6,701)





(11,485)



Non-GAAP cost of sales

$

180,872





$

133,412





$

629,302





$

602,052



















GAAP gross profit

$

229,084





$

126,238





$

749,948





$

617,056



GAAP gross margin

55.7

%



48.0

%



54.1

%



50.1

%

















Non-GAAP gross profit

$

230,634





$

129,567





$

756,649





$

628,541



Non-GAAP gross margin

56.0

%



49.3

%



54.6

%



51.1

%



(1)  Represents expenses, including expansion costs, related to our distribution centers in Dayton, Ohio and Dordrecht, the Netherlands and 

         initial costs for our new third-party operated distribution center in Chiba, Japan.

(2)  Represents an inventory write-off in our Asia Pacific segment associated with the impact of COVID-19.

 

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation:





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

 December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



(in thousands)

GAAP revenues

$

411,506





$

262,979





$

1,385,951





$

1,230,593



















GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$

164,453





$

117,882





$

535,824





$

488,407



Donations of inventory

70









(9,900)







COVID-19 severance costs









(2,403)







COVID-19 impact of bad debt expense (1)

315









(4,118)







Other COVID-19 costs (2)

(18)









(845)







Asset impairments (3)

(21,071)









(21,071)







Duplicate headquarters rent (4)

(154)









(1,274)







Non-recurring expenses associated with cost reduction initiatives in 2019





(584)









(2,282)



Offering fees (5)





(589)









(589)



Other (6)

8









(2,125)







Total adjustments

(20,850)





(1,173)





(41,736)





(2,871)



Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (7)

$

143,603





$

116,709





$

494,088





$

485,536



















GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues

40.0

%



44.8

%



38.7

%



39.7

%

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues

34.9

%



44.4

%



35.6

%



39.5

%



(1)  Represents bad debt expense associated with the impact of COVID-19 on wholesale partners in our Asia Pacific and Americas segments.

(2)  Represents costs incurred in response to the COVID-19, including hazard pay, cleaning costs, and legal costs.

(3)  Represents impairments to our long-lived assets for a retail store in New York City and for our former corporate headquarters in Niwot, 

         Colorado.

(4)  Represents ongoing duplicate rent costs associated with our move to our new headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado, while we conclude the 

         lease for our former headquarters.

(5)  Represents fees associated with the November 4, 2019 underwritten public offering, in which certain investment funds affiliated with 

         The Blackstone Group Inc. sold 6.9 million shares of our stock to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC. We did not receive any proceeds from this sale.

(6)  Represents non-recoverable duties, non-recurring costs related to the closure of company-owned retail stores in Australia, employee 

         severance costs, and various other immaterial items.

(7)  Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are presented gross of tax.

 

Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation:





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



(in thousands)

GAAP revenues

$

411,506





$

262,979





$

1,385,951





$

1,230,593



















GAAP income from operations

$

64,631





$

8,356





$

214,124





$

128,649



Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1)

1,550





3,329





6,701





11,485



Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2)

20,850





1,173





41,736





2,871



Non-GAAP income from operations

$

87,031





$

12,858





$

262,561





$

143,005



















GAAP operating margin

15.7

%



3.2

%



15.4

%



10.5

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

21.1

%



4.9

%



18.9

%



11.6

%



(1)  See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details.

(2)  See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation' above for more details.

 

Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation:





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



(in thousands)

GAAP income from operations

$

64,631





$

8,356





$

214,124





$

128,649



GAAP income before income taxes

63,423





6,220





206,979





119,322



















Non-GAAP income from operations (1)

$

87,031





$

12,858





$

262,561





$

143,005



GAAP non-operating income (expenses):















Foreign currency gains (losses), net

306





(430)





(1,128)





(1,323)



Interest income

26





108





215





601



Interest expense

(1,149)





(1,893)





(6,742)





(8,636)



Other income (expense), net

(391)





79





510





31



Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$

85,823





$

10,722





$

255,416





$

133,678



















GAAP income tax benefit

$

(119,907)





$

(13,693)





$

(105,882)





$

(175)



Tax effect of non-GAAP operating adjustments

6,014





1,126





12,123





3,589



Benefit of U.S. deferred tax assets previously subject to valuation allowance in 2019





14,655









14,655



Intra-entity IP transfer (2)

127,718









127,718







Non-GAAP income tax expense

$

13,825





$

2,088





$

33,959





$

18,069



















GAAP effective income tax rate

(189.1)

%



(220.1)

%



(51.2)

%



(0.1)

%

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

16.1

%



19.5

%



13.3

%



13.5

%



(1)  See 'Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation' above for more details.

(2)  Represents changes to our international legal structure, including an intra-entity transfer of certain intellectual property rights, primarily to 

        align with current and future international operations. The transfer resulted in a step-up in tax basis of intellectual property rights and a 

        correlated increase in foreign deferred tax assets based on the fair value of the transferred intellectual property rights.

 

Non-GAAP earnings per share reconciliation:





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



(in thousands, except per share data)

Numerator:















GAAP net income

$

183,330





$

19,913





$

312,861





$

119,497



Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1)

1,550





3,329





6,701





11,485



Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2)

20,850





1,173





41,736





2,871



Non-GAAP other income adjustment (3)









(919)







Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (4)

(133,732)





(15,781)





(139,841)





(18,244)



Non-GAAP net income

$

71,998





$

8,634





$

220,538





$

115,609



Denominator:















GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

66,729





68,441





67,386





70,357



Plus: GAAP dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units

1,325





1,402





1,158





1,414



GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

68,054





69,843





68,544





71,771



















GAAP net income per common share:















Basic

$

2.75





$

0.29





$

4.64





$

1.70



Diluted

$

2.69





$

0.29





$

4.56





$

1.66



















Non-GAAP net income per common share:















Basic

$

1.08





$

0.13





$

3.27





$

1.64



Diluted

$

1.06





$

0.12





$

3.22





$

1.61





(1)  See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' above for more information.

(2)  See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation' above for more information.

(3)  Represents a fair value adjustment associated with our donations of inventory.

(4)  See 'Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation' above for more information.

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE



First Quarter 2021:





Approximately:

Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:



GAAP operating margin

16% to 17%

Non-GAAP adjustments associated with distribution center investments

1%

Non-GAAP operating margin

17% to 18%





Full Year 2021:





Approximately:

Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:



GAAP operating margin

17% to 18%

Non-GAAP adjustments associated with distribution center investments

1%

Non-GAAP operating margin

18% to 19%

Non-GAAP effective tax rate reconciliation:



GAAP effective tax rate

25%

Non-GAAP adjustments associated with amortization of IP

(7)% to (9)%

Non-GAAP effective tax rate

16% to 18%

 

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUES BY CHANNEL





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



% Change



Constant Currency

% Change (1)



2020



2019



2020



2019



Q4 '20-'19



2020-2019



Q4 '20-'19



2020-2019



($ in thousands)

Wholesale:































Americas

$

134,671





$

58,438





$

390,930





$

275,284





130.5

%



42.0

%



134.1

%



44.0

%

Asia Pacific

23,712





37,937





133,416





207,405





(37.5)

%



(35.7)

%



(38.5)

%



(34.7)

%

EMEA

31,902





28,795





168,410





173,480





10.8

%



(2.9)

%



6.9

%



(2.0)

%

Other businesses

57





(117)





163





58





(148.7)

%



181.0

%



(148.7)

%



181.0

%

  Total wholesale

190,342





125,053





692,919





656,227





52.2

%



5.6

%



52.7

%



7.0

%

Retail:































Americas

90,651





59,578





249,238





241,694





52.2

%



3.1

%



52.2

%



3.1

%

Asia Pacific

13,145





13,892





64,789





74,793





(5.4)

%



(13.4)

%



(9.1)

%



(12.5)

%

EMEA

4,019





5,422





19,989





30,875





(25.9)

%



(35.3)

%



(23.0)

%



(33.7)

%

  Total retail

107,815





78,892





334,016





347,362





36.7

%



(3.8)

%



36.2

%



(3.5)

%

E-commerce:































Americas

84,936





37,741





223,445





123,537





125.0

%



80.9

%



124.9

%



81.0

%

Asia Pacific

14,922





12,521





80,310





65,874





19.2

%



21.9

%



13.1

%



22.2

%

EMEA

13,491





8,772





55,261





37,593





53.8

%



47.0

%



47.7

%



46.8

%

Total e-commerce

113,349





59,034





359,016





227,004





92.0

%



58.2

%



89.7

%



58.3

%

Total revenues

$

411,506





$

262,979





$

1,385,951





$

1,230,593





56.5

%



12.6

%



56.1

%



13.5

%

































Total by segment:































Americas

$

310,258





$

155,757





$

863,613





$

640,515





99.2

%



34.8

%



100.5

%



35.7

%

Asia Pacific

51,779





64,350





278,515





348,072





(19.5)

%



(20.0)

%



(22.1)

%



(19.2)

%

EMEA

49,412





42,989





243,660





241,948





14.9

%



0.7

%



11.4

%



1.5

%

Other businesses

57





(117)





163





58





(148.7)

%



181.0

%



(148.7)

%



181.0

%

Total revenues

$

411,506





$

262,979





1,385,951





$

1,230,593





56.5

%



12.6

%



56.1

%



13.5

%



(1) Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See 

       "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures" for more information.

                                                                                                 

 

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RETAIL STORE COUNTS





September

30, 2020



Opened



Closed/Transferred



December 31,

2020

Type:















Outlet stores

186



1



1



186

Retail stores

100



1



1



100

Store-in-store

65







65

  Total

351



2



2



351

Operating segment:















Americas

165







165

Asia Pacific

136



2



1



137

EMEA

50





1



49

  Total

351



2



2



351







December 31,

2019



Opened



Closed/Transferred



December 31,

2020

Type:















Outlet stores

193



6



13



186

Retail stores

109



4



13



100

Store-in-store

65



1



1



65

  Total

367



11



27



351

Operating segment:

















Americas

165



2



2



165

Asia Pacific

145



7



15



137

EMEA

57



2



10



49

  Total

367



11



27



351

























 

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

DIGITAL SALES PERCENTAGE, COMPARABLE RETAIL STORE SALES, AND DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER

COMPARABLE SALES



Digital sales, which includes sales through our company-owned website, third party marketplaces, and e-tailers, as a percent of total revenues, by operating segment were:





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Digital sales as a percent of total revenues:















  Americas

37.9

%



34.0

%



38.5

%



29.5

%

  Asia Pacific

40.2

%



30.0

%



39.2

%



28.1

%

  EMEA

59.8

%



41.3

%



54.8

%



39.9

%

  Global

40.8

%



34.2

%



41.5

%



31.1

%





Comparable retail store sales and direct-to-consumer comparable sales by reportable operating segment are as follows:





Constant Currency (1)



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Comparable retail store sales: (2)















Americas

54.4

%



24.2

%



32.8

%



18.8

%

Asia Pacific

(2.7)

%



(5.8)

%



(1.2)

%



(2.0)

%

EMEA

(4.5)

%



(1.4)

%



(5.4)

%



5.0

%

Global

40.9

%



16.0

%



21.2

%



12.4

%







Constant Currency (1)



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Direct-to-consumer comparable sales (includes retail and e-commerce): (2)















Americas

84.4

%



28.1

%



54.4

%



21.0

%

Asia Pacific

4.5

%



5.7

%



9.6

%



5.6

%

EMEA

33.3

%



11.5

%



29.7

%



13.3

%

Global

63.8

%



21.7

%



39.2

%



16.0

%



(1)  Reflects period over period change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See 

        "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" for more information.

(2)  Comparable store status is determined on a monthly basis. Comparable store sales include the revenues of stores that have been in operation 

        for more than twelve months. Stores in which selling square footage has changed more than 15% as a result of a remodel, expansion, or 

        reduction are excluded until the thirteenth month in which they have comparable prior year sales. Temporarily closed stores are excluded 

        from the comparable store sales calculation during the month of closure and in the same month in the following year. Location closures in 

        excess of three months are excluded until the thirteenth month post re-opening. E-commerce revenues are based on same site sales period 

        over period.

 

Investor Contact:

Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc.



(303) 848-5053



clin@crocs.com





PR Contact:

Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.



(303) 848-7885



mlayton@crocs.com

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crocs-inc-reports-record-annual-revenue-of-1-4-billion-up-13-301232894.html

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.

